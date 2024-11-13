Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For the latest episode of The Founder CEO, I spoke with Sergio Suarez Jr., CEO and founder of Tackle AI, an emerging force in the artificial intelligence space. What stood out in our conversation wasn't just Sergio's technical expertise but his journey—one driven by an insatiable curiosity, a supportive family, and a relentless desire to solve complex problems.

Betting Big on an Unconventional Path

Sergio Suarez Jr.'s journey began with a simple fascination: a love for building things. Growing up in a family with a strong work ethic, Sergio was exposed to entrepreneurship early. His father, who ran a heating and air conditioning business, trusted Sergio with handling finances and payroll as a teenager, igniting his knack for problem-solving and business management. It's not just about the numbers; it's about finding innovative ways to make things work better.

Interestingly, Sergio didn't follow a conventional path. From playing poker professionally for eight years to working in the NASDAQ trading pits, his career path was anything but predictable. However, each experience contributed to his entrepreneurial toolkit, sharpening his risk management skills and teaching him to anticipate challenges—a crucial trait that would eventually serve him well as a founder.

The Birth of Tackle AI

Tackle AI's inception is a story of determination and foresight. After successfully being bought out of a company where he sold options to live events, Sergio found himself ready to take a more innovative leap. "I wanted to build something real," he said, reflecting on those early days. Alongside a team of friends and colleagues working from his basement, Sergio spent nearly a year perfecting the core technology behind what would become Tackle AI. The mission was to build artificial intelligence that could automate the complex task of processing unstructured documents, especially in healthcare.

The name, Tackle AI, came to Sergio almost whimsically. With no elaborate branding agency involved, he chose the name on a Sunday afternoon while watching football, combining his passion for problem-solving with a no-frills approach to business.

Tackling the Market and Achieving Growth

Since its formation in 2017, Tackle AI has experienced remarkable growth, driven by its innovative technology and vision. By leveraging a proprietary AI system, Tackle AI has revolutionized how companies process documents, particularly in sectors like healthcare and legal services. What started as a small operation in a basement has now expanded to process millions of documents for hospitals and legal firms, proving that investing in a unique, in-house technology can be a game-changer. Sergio made the bold decision to build from scratch. "We have our own stuff. We build our things from scratch," he said, emphasizing the importance of originality and independence in the company's journey.

The Next Hand

Looking toward the future, Suarez remains focused on deepening Tackle AI's impact in healthcare and legal services. But perhaps more importantly, he's proving that the path to success in tech doesn't have to run through traditional channels. Despite the company's exponential growth, Sergio maintains his passion for the technology itself. "I play CEO," he admits with a laugh, underscoring his genuine love for problem-solving and invention over boardroom politics.

A Takeaway for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

What makes Sergio Suarez Jr.'s journey so compelling isn't just his success but his candid reflections on the realities of entrepreneurship. He challenges the romanticized idea of a perfect "work-life balance" and advises aspiring founders to embrace the challenges that come with building something from the ground up. "This whole work-life balance thing is not a thing," he said. "If you're getting into this thinking you'll make your own hours, it's the opposite."

His advice is clear: surround yourself with the right people, bet on those who have a proven track record of success, and never shy away from taking bold risks. Above all, Sergio's story reminds us that passion and perseverance are the true catalysts for creating something extraordinary.

