In this episode of The Founder CEO, I interviewed Oisin Hanrahan, co-founder and CEO of Keychain, about the journey from being a founder to becoming a public company CEO. Oisin shared personal stories and insights about how his upbringing and professional experiences shaped his leadership style and approach to business.

From Family Construction to Real Estate Ventures

Oisin's entrepreneurial path began in Dublin, where his exposure to business started early through his father's construction supply company. That early exposure gave him a deep understanding of hard work and responsibility, sparking his desire to make things happen. His drive led him to launch a real estate development business in Budapest and, later, Handy—a home services platform that grew into a multi-million-dollar company and was acquired by Angie.

The Founder vs. CEO Mindset

One key point Oisin emphasized during our conversation was the distinct difference between being a founder and a CEO. As a founder, the focus is on turning an idea into reality, often by overcoming challenges with creativity and persistence. The CEO's role, however, is to sustain that momentum, scaling the business and ensuring its long-term growth. Oisin's experience includes both roles, and he explained how each requires a different skill set and mindset. As the founder of Handy, he was responsible for bringing the idea to life. As CEO, he had to focus on creating structure, aligning the company with its goals, and leading it through growth, ultimately guiding it through its acquisition by Angie, where he later served as CEO.

The Challenges of Running a Public Company

Oisin's transition from leading a startup to running a public company required significant changes in his leadership approach. He pointed out that while the fundamentals—transparency, aligned incentives, and repetition of key goals—apply at any scale, the complexity increases as a company grows. Whether managing a small team or thousands of employees, Oisin stressed the importance of being clear in communication and consistently reinforcing goals. Transparency remained a core value throughout his career, ensuring that everyone, from leadership to the newest employee, understood the company's objectives and progress.

A critical moment in Oisin's career came during Handy's early years when he realized that his high expectations for the team were creating tension. He shared a story about asking his team to pull a report during a meeting, expecting results within minutes, only to realize that his demands were unreasonable. This experience forced him to recognize that he wasn't taking care of himself, leading to a change in his routine. He quit coffee, focused on better sleep, and built a consistent exercise routine, all of which helped him improve his decision-making and become a more patient leader.

Building Trust and Ownership in Teams

Oisin also spoke about the importance of leading by example. Rather than simply giving instructions, he preferred to demonstrate how things should be done. Whether it was handling a customer complaint or leading a sales call, Oisin believed in showing his team how to execute tasks. This hands-on approach helped build trust and set clear expectations for his employees. He recalled a telling moment during an interview when he observed a candidate pick up trash from the floor without knowing he was being watched—an act that showed ownership and responsibility, traits Oisin values in his team members.

Streamlining Product Development for Innovation

At the heart of the conversation was Oisin's latest venture, Keychain. The platform connects brands and retailers with manufacturers to streamline production, reducing the time it takes to bring new products to market. Oisin explained that many products on store shelves are not made by the brand on the packaging but by third-party manufacturers. This disconnection often leads to delays and higher costs, which Keychain aims to address. By speeding up the process and cutting inefficiencies, the platform can lower costs and foster innovation, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Oisin sees a future where healthier products can be brought to market faster and more affordably, benefiting both brands and consumers.

Keychain has already made a strong start, with over 10,000 brands and retailers signing up in its first six months, and projects worth $500 million posted on the platform. Oisin is confident that by reducing the time and cost to bring products to market, Keychain will not only drive innovation but also make healthier food options more accessible.

Advice for Entrepreneurs

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Oisin offered three key pieces of advice. First, lead by example. Show your team how to execute tasks, rather than just telling them what to do. Second, align incentives. At Handy and Angie, Oisin ensured every employee, from executives to customer service reps, had equity in the company. This approach created a sense of ownership and accountability throughout the organization. Lastly, repeat your goals and vision constantly. Repetition is crucial for ensuring everyone is aligned, whether you're leading a small startup or a large corporation.

Scaling Keychain and Personal Growth as a Leader

As the conversation wrapped up, Oisin reflected on his own evolution as a leader. From founding Handy to running a public company, and now scaling Keychain, he has learned that personal care is just as important as professional growth. Building a strong personal routine, including exercise and healthy habits, has been key to maintaining his effectiveness as a leader.

Oisin's journey from founder to CEO offers valuable lessons for anyone scaling a business. His ability to adapt, focus on transparency, and align his team around a shared vision has been essential to his success. As he looks to the future, Oisin's vision for Keychain is clear: he wants to build a company that not only drives innovation but also improves the consumer goods industry for the better. And if the time is right, he's ready to take Keychain public and continue the journey as both founder and CEO once again.