On this episode of "The Founder CEO," Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO of GetWellNetwork, discusses his inspiring journey as a leader and the transformative role of AI in healthcare.

For this compelling episode of "The Founder CEO," I had the privilege of interviewing Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO of GetWellNetwork. Michael shared the extraordinary inception story of GetWellNetwork, born out of his personal battle with cancer. We delved into his evolution as a business leader, his work with mission-driven investors, and the transformative role of AI in personalized healthcare. Michael's insights on navigating the complexities of the healthcare system and the profound impact of patient engagement technology are truly inspiring. Don't miss this dynamic conversation that highlights the future of healthcare.

1. Inception and Evolution of GetWellNetwork

Personal Cancer Battle : Michael O'Neil's diagnosis with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma during his JD MBA at Georgetown.

: Michael O'Neil's diagnosis with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma during his JD MBA at Georgetown. Idea Conception : The concept for GetWellNetwork was sketched on a napkin while hospitalized.

: The concept for GetWellNetwork was sketched on a napkin while hospitalized. Initial Challenges : Limited early funding, with only $1 million raised to last four years for a small team.

: Limited early funding, with only $1 million raised to last four years for a small team. Growth Journey : Transitioned from surviving on instinct and passion to incorporating data-driven decision-making.

: Transitioned from surviving on instinct and passion to incorporating data-driven decision-making. Investor Relations: Raised venture capital, went through multiple recapitalizations and dealt with investor expectations and pressures.

2. Healthcare System Challenges and Innovations

Misaligned Incentives : Financial models in healthcare often lead to inadequate service for lower reimbursable patients.

: Financial models in healthcare often lead to inadequate service for lower reimbursable patients. Equity in Healthcare : Addressing disparities, such as higher mortality rates among black women, through targeted programs and patient engagement tools.

: Addressing disparities, such as higher mortality rates among black women, through targeted programs and patient engagement tools. Role of AI : Use of AI for precision medicine and engagement, personalizing treatment plans, and improving patient adherence.

: Use of AI for precision medicine and engagement, personalizing treatment plans, and improving patient adherence. Patient Engagement: GetWellNetwork's tools enhance patient care by providing personalized, digital-first experiences and supporting care teams' efficiency.

3. Leadership and Organizational Growth