For this episode of The Founder CEO, I spoke with Charles Lelon, CEO of investment firm Kamylon.

Lelon's early years were far from the typical entrepreneur's origin story. The son of educators, Lelon had no initial interest in business or finance. His passion lay in writing and medicine—fields he saw as opportunities to make meaningful contributions to people's lives. However, his career trajectory changed during his college years after he took a freshman seminar on comparative religion and philosophy. Deeply intrigued by these subjects, Lelon abandoned his plans for medicine and set his sights on exploring human values and existential questions.

This intellectual curiosity laid the groundwork for his eventual foray into business. In the late 1980s, Lelon became fascinated by the idea of launching a magazine focused on religion—a medium he believed could marry his passion for writing and intellectual exploration. However, fate had other plans when the rise of the internet disrupted the traditional print media landscape. As he realized the challenges of starting a magazine in a digital world, Lelon pivoted into venture capital, a decision that would shape his career for decades to come.

The Birth of Kamylon and a New Business Model

After spending years in private equity, Lelon's entrepreneurial spirit remained strong. In the mid-2000s, he founded Kamylon, a firm built on the search fund model—a little-known but highly successful investment strategy. This model, formally known as "entrepreneurship through acquisition," allows aspiring CEOs, often fresh out of MBA programs, to search for and acquire small but profitable businesses owned by aging baby boomers.

Lelon's firm focuses on identifying young, ambitious talent, guiding them through the process of finding and buying businesses, and then mentoring them as they take over as CEOs. "It's the fastest way for a young, talented person to get into the CEO seat of an enterprise," Lelon explains, highlighting how the model differs from traditional venture capital and startup culture. Unlike startups, which often require founders to raise millions before they've even generated revenue, the search model allows new entrepreneurs to take the reins of established companies, bringing new energy and ideas to businesses that already have steady cash flow and a loyal customer base.

Kamylon's Success and Impact

Since its founding, Kamylon has made significant strides in the business world. The firm has participated in over 700 searches, helping guide aspiring entrepreneurs through the process of acquiring businesses across various industries, from healthcare and technology to business services. According to Lelon, around 60 to 65% of searchers successfully acquire a business, and about 25% of those ventures yield a fivefold return on investment—a statistic that highlights the strength of the model compared to traditional entrepreneurship, where failure rates can be notoriously high.

One of the key elements of Kamylon's success is its emphasis on servant leadership. Lelon credits his philosophical and theological studies with shaping his approach to business, which prioritizes ethical leadership and putting people first. "When you're in charge of people's livelihoods, you need to think deeply about what really matters," he says. This focus on values has not only helped Kamylon stand out in the private equity world but has also attracted like-minded investors and entrepreneurs who seek to create positive, long-term impacts on their employees and communities.

The Future of Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition

Looking ahead, Lelon sees enormous potential for growth in the search fund model. As baby boomers continue to retire in large numbers, a wave of small to mid-sized businesses will be ripe for acquisition by the next generation of leaders. At the same time, the rise of artificial intelligence and digital workflows presents new opportunities for these businesses to evolve and become more efficient under new ownership.

Yet, Lelon is cautious about the rapid pace of technological change. While he acknowledges the power of AI to transform businesses, he also warns against neglecting the ethical implications of such technologies, drawing a parallel to the early days of social media when the focus was on rapid growth without consideration for its societal impact.

At the heart of Charles Lelon's success is his unwavering belief in the importance of humility, ethical leadership, and staying disciplined in the face of challenges. "Stay humble, stay curious, and listen before making any major changes," he advises aspiring CEOs who take over businesses through Kamylon's search fund model. His commitment to servant leadership and the mentorship he provides to young entrepreneurs serves as a guiding light for those entering the world of business ownership.

Lelon's story reminds us that success isn't always about being the loudest voice in the room or the most celebrated founder. Sometimes, the most impactful entrepreneurs are those who quietly serve, lead with integrity, and use their success to lift others. As Kamylon continues to grow, its influence on the next generation of business leaders is set to be a lasting legacy of thoughtful, values-driven entrepreneurship.