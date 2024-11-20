Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For the episode of the Founder CEO, I spoke with Michal Borkowski, the visionary behind Brainly, a global education technology platform revolutionizing how students learn and collaborate.

Growing up in Poland in the aftermath of the Soviet Union's collapse, Michal witnessed a nation in transition. This era of change was reflected in his high school, where students worked together in an extraordinary way to tackle challenges. Michal's class embodied a collaborative spirit—students with strengths in physics helped others, while those adept in biology returned the favor before exams. This cooperative environment planted the seed for Brainly: What if this mutual support could transcend the classroom and exist online?

Michal reminisces, "No one knew everything, but everybody knew something." This simple yet powerful idea later became the foundation of his business.

Building Brainly: An Idea Turned Reality

Brainly started as an experiment, built in just a month with a vision to replicate the collaborative, peer-to-peer learning Michal experienced in high school. Launched in 2009, it quickly attracted students seeking and sharing answers to homework questions. By day one, Michal and his team saw organic engagement—students asking questions, and others stepping up to help. It was a revelation.

The platform initially served Poland but rapidly expanded, gaining traction in Russia, the U.S., and beyond. Today, Brainly is a global phenomenon with over 10 million daily active users. Its success lies in its ability to adapt to different education systems while addressing a universal challenge: making learning less intimidating and more accessible.

As Michal puts it, "We don't start with the education system—we start with the students." By empowering individuals, Brainly is shaping a future where learning is not just accessible but truly impactful.

The Unique Edge: Brainly's Secret Sauce

At its core, Brainly fosters a sense of community, with cutting-edge AI. Students can anonymously ask questions, removing the stigma of admitting confusion. Teachers and experts contribute by refining AI-generated content, ensuring students get accurate, high-quality help.

Michal explains, "AI is like the perfect tutor—it understands each student's strengths and weaknesses, aligns with their curriculum, and tailors lessons to their needs." This blend of AI and community engagement ensures Brainly remains both technologically advanced and deeply human.

Looking Ahead: Revolutionizing Education

Michal's vision for Brainly goes beyond helping students pass tests. He sees a world where personalized AI tutors give every child access to a transformative education, regardless of location or socioeconomic status. "With AI, we can move the entire bell curve upward," he says, emphasizing the potential to close learning gaps and empower students to explore their passions.

In the long term, Michal envisions Brainly making systemic impacts on global education. By reducing the mental burden of homework and test prep, the platform could free up students' time to pursue arts, sports, and other interests that shape well-rounded individuals.

Lessons for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Michal's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to perseverance and purpose. He admits to grappling with imposter syndrome, a common feeling among founders. "You never feel good enough for the challenge," he says, reflecting on the constant pressure to improve both the business and himself. Yet, this mindset fuels his drive to innovate.

For budding entrepreneurs, Michal advises starting early and embracing failure as a learning opportunity. "There's no downside," he insists, emphasizing that the lessons gained far outweigh the risks.