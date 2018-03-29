Tim Cook

More From This Topic

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border
News and Trends

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border

Many tech leaders are speaking out against the policy.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Claps Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's Facebook Disses. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Sheryl Sandberg Claps Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's Facebook Disses. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row
Facebook

'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row

Cook has made much of Apple's 'respectful' approach to personal information since the Cambridge Analytica scandal and has said Facebook is 'beyond' regulation.
Jake Kanter | 3 min read
Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data
Apple

Apple Will Let All Users Download Their Collected Personal Data

European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
Get Inspired By Tim Cook's 2018 Duke University Commencement Speech
Project Grow

Get Inspired By Tim Cook's 2018 Duke University Commencement Speech

The Apple CEO exhorted graduates to be fearless in pushing the world forward.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
Zuckerberg Claps Back at Apple! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Zuckerberg Claps Back at Apple! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Why Warren Buffett Still Has a Flip Phone Despite Holding Tons of Apple Stock
Warren Buffett

Why Warren Buffett Still Has a Flip Phone Despite Holding Tons of Apple Stock

The 'Oracle of Omaha' explained his reasoning in a cheeky way.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'
Apple

Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'

Cook racked up $93,109 in personal travel costs for Apple in 2017, which counts as part of his compensation package.
Matt Weinberger | 2 min read
10 Quotes from Tim Cook on Inspiration, Intuition and Everything In Between
Leadership

10 Quotes from Tim Cook on Inspiration, Intuition and Everything In Between

The CEO of Apple shares his insights into life and business, and how he takes a bite out of life every day.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.