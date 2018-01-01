timing
The Digest
Learn How This Entrepreneur Created the Opportunity to Launch Her Chocolate Company at the Perfect Time
Cynthia Tice's Lily's Sweets debuted as the anti-sugar movement was gaining prominence, and its chocolate bars are now sold in more than 5,000 stores.
More From This Topic
Franchises
Why You Should Make the Move to a Multi-Unit Franchise
Make the jump from one franchise unit to a multi-unit empire.
Infographics
Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)
The data below might provide some insight.
Entrepreneurial Mindset
How to Overcome 5 Excuses That Kill Entrepreneurship
Sometimes what's stopping you is you: Telling the difference between caution and fear, between addressing risks and making them up.
Failure
Bad Timing Hurt Pets.com. Dodgeball.com Had No Strategic Plan. Be Aware of the Procession of Startup Pitfalls.
Studying the way in which founders -- often with great ideas -- fail is the first step to avoid making the same mistakes.
Business Ideas
5 Ways to Advance Your Big Idea
Some ideas are good, lots are bad. Here's how to master the craft of finding and fostering the breakthrough.
Success Strategies
How to Find That Essential 'Pocket of Influence'
What's the optimal moment to make your move? This quick-start guide helps you nail it.
Success Strategies
5 Reasons Why a Good Business Idea Is Never Enough to Succeed
Your idea may look great on paper, but boy oh boy do things change -- and they will.
Success Strategies
What's the Secret to Startup Success? Timing.
We all know that there's no shortcut to success, and there's no magic formula that can create the "perfect" startup. But this one factor rises above all others.
Starting a Business
6 Steps to a Successful Product Launch
There's never a guarantee that a new product will connect with the marketplace, but properly preparing is vital.
Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Things Only Entrepreneurs Can Truly Understand
Whether it ends in success or failure, pushing through the experience of starting a business will change your perspective for the better.