Lak Ananth
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Managing Partner, Next47
As CEO and managing partner, Lak Ananth leads Next47, a global venture firm. Ananth’s investment focus is on emerging areas of deep tech. Ananth holds an MBA from INSEAD and the Wharton School of Business. He is also a Kauffman Fellow.
Latest
Follow the Laws of Business Building to Secure Your Startup's Success
With the right foundation, your startup can overcome any crisis.
