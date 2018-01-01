United Airlines
Leadership
Be an Example -- 3 Ways to Practice True Leadership
You don't want to be the next United Airlines; instead, take steps to empower employees to behave better by modeling true leadership for them.
Travel
Should Airplane Overhead Bins Be a 'Right'?
We asked our audience on social media for their thoughts.
United Airlines
Computer Glitch Delays United Airlines Flights
Last year, Delta Air Lines canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many others after a power outage hit its computer systems.
Airlines
United Expects $3.1 Billion a Year From No-frills Airfare, Fewer Delays
The third-largest U.S. carrier by passenger traffic also said passenger unit revenue would fall between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year earlier.
United Airlines
United Airlines Slapped with $2.75 Million Fine Over Flight Delays
The second-largest U.S. carrier at times did not return wheelchairs to customers promptly or give them adequate help, according to Department of Transportation.
United Airlines
United Airlines to Serve Free Snacks On All Flights
United now only serves free food on international flights.
United Airlines
United Airlines CEO Abruptly Steps Down Amid Internal Investigation
His replacement has already been named.
Weekly News Roundup
Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)
Plus: CitiGroup dips its toe in Bitcoin's pond and how Elon Musk's money is being used to protect AI from obliterating humanity.
Flying
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Travel Businesses
United Airlines, Orbitz in Legal Brawl With 22-Year-Old Travel Entrepreneur
Aktarer Zaman's startup, Skiplagged, aims to popularize 'hidden city' ticketing, in which passengers disembark at their layover destinations.
Weekly News Roundup
One Era Ends, Another Begins: This Week's Headlines
Check out the news business owners need to know.