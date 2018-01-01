User Experience

More From This Topic

Improve Your Conversion Rate and Increase Revenue With These User Experience Design Essentials
Web Design

Improve Your Conversion Rate and Increase Revenue With These User Experience Design Essentials

Don't deter your customers with a poor website design.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 6 min read
Facebook Releases Document to Explain Why It's Removing Posts
Facebook

Facebook Releases Document to Explain Why It's Removing Posts

Meanwhile, the social network is also, for the first time, now giving users the right to appeal its decisions on individual posts.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience
User Experience

Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience

Virtual reality and augmented reality strategies from an industry veteran.
Aaron Price | 4 min read
To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font
Netflix

To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font

Dubbed Netflix Sans, the font will reportedly replace the similar Gotham font the streaming giant currently uses, and possibly save it a few million per year.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration
Mobile Apps

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Vero, the Social Media Platform Co-Founded by a Billionaire That's Gone Viral
Social Media

Everything You Need to Know About Vero, the Social Media Platform Co-Founded by a Billionaire That's Gone Viral

Vero co-founder Ayman Hariri tried to clear the air with Entrepreneur about some of the backlash Vero has received.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
User Experience Is the Most Important Metric You Aren't Measuring
User Experience

User Experience Is the Most Important Metric You Aren't Measuring

Though critical, user experience is often overlooked in website and app design.
Michael Georgiou | 6 min read
Use These Web Design Tricks to Grow Your Business Exponentially
Web Design

Use These Web Design Tricks to Grow Your Business Exponentially

An improved user experience will make your site more trustworthy.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 7 min read
What Tech Companies Such as Snapchat and Their Users Should Remember When Updates Cause Outcry
Customer Feedback

What Tech Companies Such as Snapchat and Their Users Should Remember When Updates Cause Outcry

It seems that every time a major tech platform introduces a new feature or redesign, people get mad.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Snapchat: 'We Completely Understand' the Redesign Hate
Snapchat

Snapchat: 'We Completely Understand' the Redesign Hate

Snap is planning to add tabs in Friends and Discover that it says will 'make it easier to find the Stories that you want, when you want them.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.