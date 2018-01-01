Vintage
Apple
'Mysterious Woman' Throws Out Vintage Apple Computer Worth $200,000
The Silicon Valley recycling company that owns the center where the woman deposited the computer is searching for her in order to give her half the proceeds from its recent sale.
