A New Take on Vintage Design

Apparel startup Homage combines period-correct design sensibilities with contemporary production techniques.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic

Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
Cheap Jack's Finds Decades-Long Success in Vintage Fashion

How an old-school New York entrepreneur is still standing strong in the fickle fashion industry.
Rosalind Resnick | 5 min read
Vintage Clothing Business Thrives in a Mad Men World

How a chef turned her love of retro fashions into a new career.
Melinda Fulmer | 6 min read
