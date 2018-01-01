Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson Is Now Closer to Flying You Into Space
Richard Branson Is Now Closer to Flying You Into Space

The company has not yet announced a date for the start of passenger flights but is selling tickets for a ride aboard SpaceShipTwo at $250,000 a seat. Commercial service is not expected to debut before 2017.
Reuters | 3 min read
Virgin Galactic Poised to Start Its New Spaceship's Test Flights
Virgin Galactic Poised to Start Its New Spaceship's Test Flights

Virgin Galactic also doesn't have a target date for its first official flight yet despite already having sold 700 tickets.
Mariella Moon | 1 min read
Uber Shooter Passed Background Check -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Uber Shooter Passed Background Check -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Trump wins SC and exploding e-cigarettes are what's what.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Watch Legendary Entrepreneur Richard Branson Share His Secrets to Startup Success
Watch Legendary Entrepreneur Richard Branson Share His Secrets to Startup Success

The British serial entrepreneur recently spoke in L.A. about how startups can take the global market by storm with revolutionary ideas.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos's Space Startup Blue Origin Soars Into the Reusable Rocket Race
Jeff Bezos's Space Startup Blue Origin Soars Into the Reusable Rocket Race

The Amazon founder's space startup successfully landed a reusable, suborbital rocket, and raised Elon Musk's eyebrows in the process.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space
Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space

Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
The World Needs More of Richard Branson's 'Hubris'
The World Needs More of Richard Branson's 'Hubris'

The criticism of Sir Richard Branson's role in the SpaceShipTwo crash is a knock on entrepreneurship itself.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
This Could Be Why the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Crashed
This Could Be Why the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Crashed

Investigators say a key function of the craft deployed early.
Reuters | 4 min read
Virgin Galactic Spaceship Crashes During California Test Flight
Virgin Galactic Spaceship Crashes During California Test Flight

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic crashed during a test flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.
Reuters | 2 min read
Meet the Entrepreneurs at the Forefront of the Space Race
Meet the Entrepreneurs at the Forefront of the Space Race

Richard Branson and other adventurers take on the final frontier.
Carren Jao | 15+ min read
