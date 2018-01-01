Visualization

What It's Like to Be Mentored by Richard Branson, by Someone Who Wasn't
An entrepreneur who used to talk to a photo of Virgin's CEO on her iPhone explains that, no, she wasn't crazy; she was getting real business help.
Ruschelle Khanna | 8 min read
Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset
Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
Go Bigger Than a Resolution
To achieve your highest aspiration, first bring it into focus, then reverse engineer the steps you need to get there, all the way back to today. Do today's step, now. But remember to seal the deal.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 8 min read
6 Essential Mantras to Refocus Your Life and Business
Don't lose yourself -- or your sanity -- along the way in your entrepreneurial journey. Keep your actions aligned with your values.
Jolie Dawn | 6 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
The 3 Steps of Achieving Your Goals
How one entrepreneur used visualization to find major success.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
Unlock Your Full Potential With This Easy Mindset Hack
Learn the trick that helped Tony Robbins create massive success.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
How to Love That Product You're Developing -- Realistically
Successfully executing your idea requires staying faithful to your vision -- and taming that wandering eye.
Vivek Kopparthi | 6 min read
Neuroscience Tells Us How to Hack Our Brains for Success
Tricks like visualization and writing down your goals have a strong basis in science.
John Rampton | 8 min read
10 Bedtime Rituals That Help You Reflect, Relax, Sleep and Succeed
The better you sleep at night, the better chance you have succeeding during the day.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
