Wearables
Fear
My Friend Overcame a 40-Year-Old Fear Using This Unconventional Method
Even I was surprised this device was so effective.
More From This Topic
Technology
Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat
Atari combined speakers, a hat and Bluetooth to create the Speakerhat!
Wearables
Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend
Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
Personal Health
Why This Weird Wearable Let Me Down -- and What It Taught Me About Tech's Limitations
Healbe is trying to crack a really tough nut with the release of GoBe 2.
Wearables
These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words
The research project comes from Taiwan's University of Science and Technology.
Personal Health
Why Would We Expect Wearables to Get Calories Right When We Usually Don't?
A recent study from Stanford shows that wearable devices are pretty terrible at tracking calories.
Apple
Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker
The Beddit deal could help bring sleep monitoring to your Apple Watch.
Lifestyle
4 Reasons Fitness Is Moving From the Gym to the Home
And how you can profit off the trend.
Wearables
Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff
Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
Warren Buffett
Why Warren Buffett Is Investing in Wearable Tech
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is expanding his portfolio.
CES 2017
What 4 Experts Expect From This Year's CES
The show may dictate how the next year of technology will look.