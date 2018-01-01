Wedding

Domino's Now Has a Wedding Registry, Because You Know, People Love Pizza?
Domino's

Domino's Now Has a Wedding Registry, Because You Know, People Love Pizza?

The company has baked a rather clever marketing plan.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
It's OK to Stray From the Registry This Wedding Season and Go Rogue With the Gift-Giving
Entrepreneur Network

It's OK to Stray From the Registry This Wedding Season and Go Rogue With the Gift-Giving

Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo talks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge about how you can avoid the tired old cliché gifts for your newlywed friends.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Good Company Culture Is Not About Silly, Attention-Grabbing Perks
Culture

Good Company Culture Is Not About Silly, Attention-Grabbing Perks

Boxed Wholesale will pay for your wedding, but that doesn't mean it is a great place to work.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Fast-Food Chain to Pay for the Wedding of Mr. Burger and Ms. King
Burger King

Fast-Food Chain to Pay for the Wedding of Mr. Burger and Ms. King

It only seems right that Burger King foot the bill for the wedding of Joel Burger and Ashley King after their engagement announcement went viral.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How One Boutique Uses Technology to Help More Brides Say Yes to the Dress
Technology

How One Boutique Uses Technology to Help More Brides Say Yes to the Dress

Take this Texas-based small business as an example of how smart tech can help you grow and streamline operations.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Sean Parker's Punishment for Eco-Unfriendly Wedding? He Has to Build an App.
Legal

Sean Parker's Punishment for Eco-Unfriendly Wedding? He Has to Build an App.

The 'creative' settlement was reached with the California Coastal Commission after Napster founder Sean Parker came under fire for hosting an over-the-top wedding that allegedly damaged sensitive Redwood forests.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Is This the Most Practical Wedding Registry of Our Generation?
Business

Is This the Most Practical Wedding Registry of Our Generation?

At a time when weddings seem to be more extravagant than ever, a new gift registry is trying to put the focus on couples' financial future.
Wendy Frink | 3 min read
Wedding Checklist: DJ, Photographer...Social Media Manager?
Social Media

Wedding Checklist: DJ, Photographer...Social Media Manager?

W Hotels in New York is offering a $3,000 service to document your wedding on social media. #itwasinevitable
Wendy Frink | 2 min read
