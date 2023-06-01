The Average Cost of a Wedding Went Up — Again. Here's How Much a Celebration Will Cost You in 2023 Inflation and increasing demand for services are the main drivers of the year-over-year increase.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Serhii Mazur | Getty Images
The average cost of a wedding increased by $1,000 in 2023 as compared to the year prior.

Love is priceless — unless you want a wedding.

According to a new report from wedding planning site Zola, saying "I do" just got more expensive. In 2023, the average wedding cost is $29,000, up $1,000 from last year. The wedding site noted inflation as one of the main drivers racking up the price, along with exceeding demand for goods and services that outpace supply.

"Wedding industry vendors have had to raise their rates because they're also paying more for goods and services like food, flowers, and labor," Emily Forrest, director of communications at Zola, told CNN.

The report found that 29% of couples will optimize credit cards to cover the cost, 26% have saved "for years," and 24% will include cash funds on registries to assist with paying the tab.

Related: 'Iconic': Woman Defies Wedding Food Budget by Ordering Chili's for Guests

While intimate weddings can cost a fortune and big guest lists can be done on a budget, Zola found that, on average, the more attendees, the pricier the ordeal. Weddings with over 200 guests cost at least $40,000, whereas weddings with 75-100 guests cost an average of $22,000.

Breaking down the price to get hitched by city, couples in New York will face the biggest price tag this year at $43,536, followed by San Francisco ($37,284), Boston ($35,902), and Philadelphia ($34,111). Of the 20 largest metropolitan areas included in the report, the city with the lowest average wedding cost was Seattle at $21,458, followed by Dallas ($21,602), Sacramento ($22,372), and Minneapolis ($22,664).

For those looking to save, Nerdwallet recommends cutting costs by being intentional with spending, such as skipping fancy invitations and going paperless, picking an off-peak wedding date to bring down venue costs, and minimizing drink and menu options to avoid a pricey catering tab.

Related: Woman Ties the Knot at White Castle Almost 30 Years After the Chain Gave Her Free Food as a Homeless Teen

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis — And How a Default Could Impact Your Business
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

News and Trends Wedding wedding planning inflation

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State

A new report by U.S. News found that San Diego is the most expensive city to live in for 2023-2024, followed by Los Angeles. New York City didn't even rank in the top 10.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Diddy Is Suing His Ciroc, DeLeon Spirits Business Partner

In the lawsuit, Diddy alleges spirits giant Diageo North America did not market his brands as promised due to being "Black brands."

By Emily Rella
Business News

Where Is Anna Delvey Now? The Fake Heiress Is Launching Her Own Podcast While Under House Arrest

Delvey plans to drop her debut music single on the platform.

By Sam Silverman