Working with a Spouse
Collaboration
Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse
The key to a happy life: Clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
More From This Topic
The Digest
The Company That Created a New Way to Drink Tea Is Truly a Product of Love
Pique Tea, the maker of cold brew instant tea, has only been in business for a year and a half but is already sold in 1,500 stores.
Working with a Spouse
Sincerity Is How Power Couples Maintain Intimacy While Working Together
Gender roles were fixed and predictable for most of human history up until recently. Nobody wants to go back but there is a lot to sort out.
Starting a Business
6 Ways To Build a Successful Business With Your Spouse
Believe it or not, it can be done without wrecking your marriage.
The Digest
This Popular Cookie Company Was Started on a Whim by a Couple Out of Their Home
Emmy's Organics, founded in 2009, makes allergen-free treats that are now sold in more than 12,000 retail locations, including Starbucks.
Family Businesses
I Recently Hired My Husband to Join My Business. Here's How We Made It Work.
Be sure to consider these six things when contemplating hiring a spouse.
Working with a Spouse
Running a Successful Business With Your Spouse
Couples who marry their work and personal lives face a unique set of challenges.
Working with a Spouse
The Science Behind Working With Your Spouse
Neither marriage nor entrepreneurship nor combining the two is easy, but it often works out quite well.
Business Partnership
How Two Luxury Brokers Handle Their Relationship and Business
Two luxury brokers share their advice on how to work with your significant other and how their show business background has played a role in their success.
Radicals & Visionaries
Sleeping With the CFO? How to Stay Happily Married When You're In Business With Your Spouse.
It takes a delicate balance of personal and professional life.
Working with a Spouse
5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all