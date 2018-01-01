Young Influencers

Meet the 'Best Technology Reviewer on the Planet,' Who Is Only 20 Years Old
Young Influencers

Meet the 'Best Technology Reviewer on the Planet,' Who Is Only 20 Years Old

There's arguably no one better on the internet when it comes to explaining new technologies to the average consumer.
Business Insider Staff | 4 min read
If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Why Two Competitors Joined Forces in the Fight to Beat Cancer
Competition

If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Why Two Competitors Joined Forces in the Fight to Beat Cancer

Sometimes it makes sense to merge with your competition. Yael Cohen Braun and Julie Greenbaum didn't always think so, but they do now.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Product Hunt Thrives As a Startup Showcasing Startups
AlleyNYC

Product Hunt Thrives As a Startup Showcasing Startups

Product Hunt is blowing up right now. We talked to founder Ryan Hoover to find out why.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
The Consumer Revolution Has Happened and the Influencers Are Now in Charge
Social Media Marketing

The Consumer Revolution Has Happened and the Influencers Are Now in Charge

A survey of young mothers, who overwhelming control household spending, reveals their online research and trusted recommendations from social-media networks dominate their purchasing decisions.
Stacy DeBroff | 3 min read
After the Kickstarter Campaign: 3 Lessons for Startup Newbies
Kickstarter

After the Kickstarter Campaign: 3 Lessons for Startup Newbies

For the last year, college buddies Jake Huston and Vincent Ko have been building a startup together. Here's a look at what they have learned and where they are going.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model
Young Influencers

How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model

Jessica Banks, the founder of RockPaperRobot, a kinetic furniture business, explains how she has transitioned from artist to entrepreneur.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How to Make the Most of a First Meeting With an Influencer
Networking

How to Make the Most of a First Meeting With an Influencer

Making friends with people who can help you, and in turn making friends with people you can help, is big part of growing your career or business.
Eddy Ricci | 3 min read
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec
Young Influentials

NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec

Launched by this Philly Eagles tight-end, this online accessories line gives back.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
Talent's Never Enough: Emerging Fashion Designers on Honing Business Savvy
Starting a Business

Talent's Never Enough: Emerging Fashion Designers on Honing Business Savvy

With New York Fashion Week underway, freshmen designers discuss how they've honed their business-savvy and their eye for design.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
Young 'Trep on Launching 25 Businesses in 25 Weeks: 'I'm Loving Every Second'
Young Entrepreneurs

Young 'Trep on Launching 25 Businesses in 25 Weeks: 'I'm Loving Every Second'

We checked in with 29-year-old Colin Grussing, who announced an ambitious plan in March to launch a new business every week for the next year.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
