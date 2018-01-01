Young Influentials
Young Millionaires
The 6 Attributes Shared by Young Millionaires
The immense opportunities of entrepreneurship are fully realized by few but the traits that power their success can be cultivated by everyone.
More From This Topic
Innovation
These Siblings Are Cooking Up America's First Meatless Butcher Shop
No animals were harmed in the making of Aubry and Kale Walch's smash-hit butcher biz.
Entrepreneurship Programs
Saxbys and Drexel Team Up to Promote Entrepreneurship
Saxby's founder Nick Bayer talks about the one-of-a-kind program and why he wishes there was one for himself years ago.
Focus
Stress, Anxiety, Loneliness: How This Entrepreneur Lost Himself and Bounced Back Stronger
Brian Bordainick built a $16 million company in less than two years. At one point in his journey, Bordainick 'snapped' and he had to work to get his feet back on the ground.
Trep Talk
For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own
Tammy Tibbetts has helped hundreds of girls around the world get access to education, and thereby, find their voice in society. First, though, she had to find her own voice.
Young Entrepreneurs
Need a Loan? Let's Look at Your LinkedIn Profile First.
The startup Earnest, which has $15 million in financing from big-name investors, has an alternative way of determining who qualifies for a personal loan.
Apps
Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye
How many seconds does it take to shake up the social video game? Jourdan Urbach and Jonathan Swerdlin are betting eight seconds will do the trick. Comment trolls need not apply.
Veterans Day
How These Vet Entrepreneurs Are Bridging America's Civilian-Military Divide
Sword & Plough founder Emily N??ez Cavness and Pinterest exec Don Faul illustrate how military experience can translate into dynamic careers in the civilian sector.
Young Entrepreneurs
This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Just Landed Funding From Intel
His invention: A low-cost Braille printer.
Trep Talk
Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.
There is no time for bureaucracy in a young company looking to innovate in a legacy industry. Normal CEO and founder Nikki Kaufman explains her philosophy of accepting ideas from everywhere.
Funding
How One Fitness Entrepreneur Raised $14 Million
ClassPass co-founder Payal Kadakia isn't peddling out some new workout method. Instead, her company makes money by riding fitness trend waves.