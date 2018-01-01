Young Influentials

More From This Topic

These Siblings Are Cooking Up America's First Meatless Butcher Shop
Innovation

These Siblings Are Cooking Up America's First Meatless Butcher Shop

No animals were harmed in the making of Aubry and Kale Walch's smash-hit butcher biz.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Saxbys and Drexel Team Up to Promote Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship Programs

Saxbys and Drexel Team Up to Promote Entrepreneurship

Saxby's founder Nick Bayer talks about the one-of-a-kind program and why he wishes there was one for himself years ago.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Stress, Anxiety, Loneliness: How This Entrepreneur Lost Himself and Bounced Back Stronger
Focus

Stress, Anxiety, Loneliness: How This Entrepreneur Lost Himself and Bounced Back Stronger

Brian Bordainick built a $16 million company in less than two years. At one point in his journey, Bordainick 'snapped' and he had to work to get his feet back on the ground.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own
Trep Talk

For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own

Tammy Tibbetts has helped hundreds of girls around the world get access to education, and thereby, find their voice in society. First, though, she had to find her own voice.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Need a Loan? Let's Look at Your LinkedIn Profile First.
Young Entrepreneurs

Need a Loan? Let's Look at Your LinkedIn Profile First.

The startup Earnest, which has $15 million in financing from big-name investors, has an alternative way of determining who qualifies for a personal loan.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye
Apps

Meet Ocho, the Social Video Startup That Caught Mark Cuban's Eye

How many seconds does it take to shake up the social video game? Jourdan Urbach and Jonathan Swerdlin are betting eight seconds will do the trick. Comment trolls need not apply.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
How These Vet Entrepreneurs Are Bridging America's Civilian-Military Divide
Veterans Day

How These Vet Entrepreneurs Are Bridging America's Civilian-Military Divide

Sword & Plough founder Emily N??ez Cavness and Pinterest exec Don Faul illustrate how military experience can translate into dynamic careers in the civilian sector.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Just Landed Funding From Intel
Young Entrepreneurs

This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Just Landed Funding From Intel

His invention: A low-cost Braille printer.
Reuters | 3 min read
Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.
Trep Talk

Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.

There is no time for bureaucracy in a young company looking to innovate in a legacy industry. Normal CEO and founder Nikki Kaufman explains her philosophy of accepting ideas from everywhere.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How One Fitness Entrepreneur Raised $14 Million
Funding

How One Fitness Entrepreneur Raised $14 Million

ClassPass co-founder Payal Kadakia isn't peddling out some new workout method. Instead, her company makes money by riding fitness trend waves.
Sheila Marikar | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.