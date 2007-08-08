Can I lease out my business?

August 8, 2007 min read

If you can find someone that wants to "lease" your business, then mostly likely yes. But there may be some governmental issues depending on what type of business you have. Other more viable options may be just hiring a top notch manager to run it for you or outright selling it to someone and enjoying the profits from the sale. Another alternative could also be bringing someone on as a partner that will run the business while you are more of a silent partner. You need to really assess what you are wanting from this transaction to then decide which route is the best for you.