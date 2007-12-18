How do I claim cash purchases on my business taxes?

December 18, 2007 min read

Purchasing large dollar equipment (over $500) will be categorized as the purchase of an asset. If the cash came from personal funds, then the offsetting entry to assets will be either a loan to the company from you or as an equity investment. The best thing to do is visit with your business tax accountant to discuss the pros/cons of both options as it relates to your specific situation.