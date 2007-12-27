Marketing

How can I help my store get more foot traffic nearby?

If you are in a commercial zone, then organize with the other businesses in the area to cross sell and promote each other as a destination. For example, in my town there is a toy shop next to a stationery store next to a craft boutique across from a restaurant and bar. They include info on each other's businesses in each of their newsletters, e-mails, by the register, etc.

Many cities also have economic development offices through the local government or chambers of commerce that might be helpful. Be creative and resourceful while talking to your customers and neighbors about the ideas you generate. If you test and learn, the traffic will grow.

Good luck,
Paige

