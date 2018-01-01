Paige Arnof-Fenn

Paige Arnof-Fenn

Paige Arnof-Fenn is the founder and CEO of Mavens & Moguls, a strategic-marketing consulting firm whose clients include Fortune 500 companies as well as early stage and emerging businesses.

More From Paige Arnof-Fenn

Marketing

How do I determine how much to charge for advertising on my website?

Marketing

How should I market my product to get it into stores and boutiques?

Growth Strategies

Should we package our product differently for online sales vs. retail sales?

Marketing

What percentage of my net or gross profit should I put toward advertising?

Starting a Business

How do I make the first contact to sell my product to restaurants?

Finance

At what point when growing a small business should you begin to pay yourself?

Growth Strategies

What are the pros and cons of a buyout vs. an IPO as an exit strategy?

Marketing

Do women ever utilize golf as part of business?

Growth Strategies

Make Business Travel More Comfortable

Avoid upsetting flight delays and lost luggage with these 6 tips for business travelers.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs

Action Through Inaction

Incorporate the lessons of Tai Chi and Qigong into your daily life as an entrepreneur.
3 min read
Growth Strategies

How do I know if moving our business from home to a retail location is a good idea?

Growth Strategies

A Fight or Flight Reaction

Frivolous litigation is a fear that strikes the heart of every business owner. Here's what you can do about it.
4 min read
Marketing

How do I market to a low-income demographic?

Starting a Business

Attracting Success in the New Year

Letting go is a resolution that will save you time, money and heartache in the long run.
6 min read
Marketing

How can I help my store get more foot traffic nearby?

