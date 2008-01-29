Marketing

How do I secure key licensing partnerships?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
While I have not been involved with orchestrating something like this before, I'd say the best thing to do is to evaluate every angle of your product, so you can develop a unique sales pitch that will make sense to each of these organizations. Who is currently buying your product? Where are they located? Have stats and facts about your nearest competitors and the kind of traffic they are generating with their product. Be able to furnish the potential licensee with hard data on why your product would be a good fit for them, along with ideas on how they could creatively market this product, the price point, and the demographic audience.

Be passionate and articulate, but most of all have a knowledge of the lingo and the basic parameters that would be involved with doing these deals. Check out the company's website so you can see what they currently offer. Contact your local Economic Development Center, to get their feedback on area licensing consultants and experts. Seek out some legal advice from a apparel licensing firms (Google that phrase along with your county and state and see what pops up).

Another suggestion : check out the apparel industry's main trade publications and Entrepreneur.com for more articles on licensing. Getting input from these various resources can help you navigate through the many options and pitfalls you are sure to encounter along the way.

Best of luck in your endeavors!

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019