Do you legally have to advertise an open position in your company?

It is a good management practice to post job openings internally to give employees a chance to apply, find out more about the job, discover what they may need to do to be best qualified in the future for such a job, etc. Sometimes management may not be aware of all of the skills, experience, abilities, knowledge, and career interests of all employees. Posting jobs helps to provide a way for employees to exhibit these and gain exposure to other managers or areas of the company.However, the appointment of a position is a management decision. The exception to this rule, would be if there is a disseminated policy or a standard practice that all job openings at the company are routinely posted internally for a specified period of time and that internal applicants get first consideration. Even so, most of these kinds of policies have a disclaimer for specific situations to provide management the discretion necessary to act in a timely fashion and protect the best interests of the company.