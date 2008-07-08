Can I use a rented mailbox address as my legal business address?

July 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many states do not permit you to use a PO Box as your legal street address, so you’d have to check with your local county clerk (where you would file your DBA form).They want to know that there is a responsible human being (theoretically) at the premises who would be able to accept service of process or other official notifications.A PO Box is just a box; U.S. Postal Service workers have no particular obligation to accept these notices on your behalf.Because they do not want to disclose their home addresses, the owners of startup companies sometimes use corporate identity programs at places such as Regus or HQ Global Workplaces, or services such as "Mail Boxes Etc." or "UPS Store," since they offer street addresses and not a PO Box.