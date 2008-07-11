Starting a Business

Is it legal to sell another company's products if the product is already available on the market?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You do not need a license to use the other company's mixes unless you intend to advertise your products using the other company’s name. For example, if you were to use Quaker Oats' oatmeal mix in your oatmeal raisin cookies and you wanted to tout the cookies as being extra special because you used the mix among the ingredients, then yes, you should obtain a license from Quaker Oats.

The reason is that you would be trading off the name and good will of Quaker Oats in trying to entice people to buy your product. However, if all you wanted to do was use the ingredient (without the advertising component), you could walk into your local supermarket, buy the stuff and use it.

However, if you contacted Quaker Oats directly to work out an arrangement, you might get a better wholesale price.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market