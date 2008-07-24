How do I create a distinct brand for my coffee shop awash in the sea of other coffee shops?

July 24, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can create a distinct brand for your coffee shop through a combination of unique (or themed) decor, menu design and wait staff attire. Choose a look or theme that will give customers a distinctly different, fun or interesting dining experience.You can also develop a customer reward program that lets frequent diners earn reward points. And most of all, by learning the names of your frequent customers, you'll make them feel welcome, and they will be more likely to spread the good word about your restaurant.