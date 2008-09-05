What is the best way to accept payment from cutomers for mobile mechanic services?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Checks are a good place to start. You may also look to join a chamber of commerce or some other kind of business cooperative that offers credit card services to its members.
That way, you may be able to find a way to easily accept payment through a third party (typically for higher fees than if you went direct) . . . but could be a way to work around your current situation.
All the best.
Brad Sugars