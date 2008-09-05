Finance

What do you do when you can't keep up with the demand for services and can't afford to hire an employee?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In this case, you can gently tell your future son-in-law you were right, and that by raising prices he will be able to do half the work at double the price.

Even if he loses some customers on price (which he will) . . . he will make it up in margins--and, ultimately, profit is the key to a successful business.

The second key, once prices are raised, is to keep happy customers coming back That's because the key to a viable business is repeat business. There's no sense working hard and devoting hours to what is basically a low-paying job--even if it is his "own" business.

That said, having his own business means he is in control, and he has the power to increase his profits and decrease his time spent working--two results that can be measured by running the business at higher prices, rather than having the lower-priced business run him.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps