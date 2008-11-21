If I sell non-refundable coupons in 2008 for products that will be available in 2009, can I count the revenue in 2008?

November 21, 2008 min read

How you account for revenue depends on whether you have set up your company on a cash basis or an accrual basis. Where you'll run into some issues is the fact that you're receiving the cash in one year, but not providing the products in the same year.That could throw off your books, if you don't handle this correctly.Have a good long talk with your accountant about how to carry this out properly.