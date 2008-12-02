I just openied a small engineering consulting office. Can I bring to my practice an independent contractor whose H-1B visa is still in good standing?

December 2, 2008 min read

Workers who hold H-1B visas can only work in the activities described in their petition for the H-1B. If the contractor you're planning on hiring is going to do the same work for which he or she petitioned, all you have to do is fill out a Form I-129. However, if the H-1B visa has been "sponsored" by a particular company, this may not be transferable. Speak to an immigration attorney to get the guidance you need.