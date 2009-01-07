How do I protect my company and idea from the bigger companies in my industry?

January 7, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ah, the classic David-and-Goliath situation. Generally, ideas are not protectable, so if you have a new idea for, let's say a sun block for dogs, you can't prevent someone else from developing a sun block for dogs. You could protect the sun block formula (through a patent or trade secret), or the branding identification with your particular line (through trademark or trade dress).If you've taken the steps to properly protect your intellectual property, you might be a more attractive target for acquisition (instead of outright theft). Consult with an intellectual property attorney to develop a plan of action (and a budget) for protecting your product.