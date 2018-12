February 17, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You really don't need a UPC code, however, if you are working with a re-seller or distributor, they may require you to have one.Check with your distributor or reseller to make sure you meet their specifications for use of a UPC.In the meantime, you can visit www.gs1.org to learn more about bar codes and how to implement them in your businesses.