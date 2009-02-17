How do I determine how much to sell my business for?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Usually you can determine this by multiplying the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) by a multiple for your industry.
Typically, for most businesses of this kind, that multiple is 2 times the EBITDA, dependent on how much time the new owner will need to spend in the business.
If it is a turn key-type operation, that multiple may be 5 times to 10 times the EBITDA, depending on how the new owner can leverage current operations.
Regardless, a good CPA can help you with the valuation, as well as a business broker should you decide to go in that direction.