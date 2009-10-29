Franchises

What is the outlook for the commercial cleaning industry in 2010?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This industry is one of my personal favorites.

There is nothing sexy or exciting about commercial cleaning except for the fact that it is usually a wonderful, successful business that is almost totally recession resistant!

I like pretty much everything about this type of franchise. The entry level investment is about the lowest of any franchise opportunity. Usually the new franchisee is provided with an existing customer to service so they have cash flow from day one.

Even though there are a few large chains, the business is still dominated by mom and pop local providers which makes it relatively easy to get new customers.

Finally, and best of all, very few business owners are ever going to want to clean their own office space so the demand isn't going anywhere.

It is always important to look at all factors with any franchise you are thinking of buying, especially in tough times like we have today. Make sure the franchise has a strong likelihood of meeting your goals before investing.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees