Starting a Business

What's the difference between an S Corp and C Corp?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are several important differences between S Corps and C Corps.

First of all, the entities are taxed differently. And, an S Corp has
restrictions on the number and identity of its owners (no more than 100 owners; cannot be owned by another corporate entity or foreign national). Also, an S Corp has only one class of stock, which limits the permutation of ownership interests that you can have.

How do you know which one to choose? Look carefully at your goals for the business. Will you want to seek venture capital funding? Will your company have more than one owner (and if so, will all owners be actively involved in the business)? Who will own your company (and where do they live)? What do you want to pay in taxes? What is your exit strategy for the business?

Your first step is to answer these questions and then to choose the form that will best meet those goals--rather than choosing a form and contorting your business to fit it.

Discuss your options with a local attorney and accountant so that you can make the choice that's right for you.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market