Growth Strategies

Who Should I Hire for My Ecommerce Site?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Without  knowing more about your business (e.g., what you are selling on your ecommerce site), I am at a disadvantage to advise you precisely on whom you should hire to support your endeavors. But I can give you some general insight. Most ecommerce businesses have the following departments, which need the types of individuals outlined below:

Marketing/Business Development

  • Specialists to strategize how to best design and position the website and attract customers
  • Sales professionals to follow up on leads and drive business to the website
  • Detail-oriented individuals to make sure that orders go to the right place

Technology

  • Experts to make sure that the internal IT needs are constantly kept up to date and running smoothly
  • Experts to make sure that the website is constantly up and meeting the needs of the customers

Logistics/Shipping

  • People to ensure proper packaging and prompt delivery of products sold
  • People to deal with returned items, if necessary

In addition, you'll need customer-service professionals -- outgoing, friendly people to take incoming calls from customers and answer questions cordially -- and accounting staff.

Everyone will need to have strong computer proficiency, a head for sales and a desire to please customers. At the outset, some of these jobs may be combined; with startups, people often wear more than one hat. But overall -- again, depending on what you are selling in your ecommerce business -- these are the kinds of people you will need to hire.

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
