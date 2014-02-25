Must-take Steps Before Launching Your Restaurant

Guest Writer
CEO of evolvor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What a great aspiration! Offering sustainably farmed and healthy food options to your community is a great business goal in itself, and illustrates social awareness and care for the well-being of your neighbors. Socially conscientious business models are becoming more of trend and go long way with savvy consumers in all markets.

As far as intermediate goals are concerned, I’d say, first and foremost, you need to gain as much experience as you can in both the front of house (server, bartender, host) and back of house (cook, prep, dishwasher). While there are restaurateurs with little or no experience in the business, they are usually brought on as investors and many choose to hire more experienced personnel to handle the day-to-day operations of their restaurant. Experience is key.

Related: 3 Ingredients to a Kick-Ass Restaurant

Also, the connections you make with suppliers, distributors, sales reps, and others in the industry are invaluable. These are the people that will play an indispensable role in success of your restaurant and many want to see up-and-coming restaurateurs thrive. Talk to as many as of these people you can and ask questions.

Once you’re comfortable in multiple aspects of the restaurant industry begin your market research and business plan, start looking into locations, and try not to get too set on a concept until you find a location that fits your market research and budget. You may envision a 100-seat Mexican restaurant with a full bar while your community may offer a niche for a small vegetarian take-out spot. Stay open-minded in this regard.

Related: A 7-Year-Old's Inspiring Dream to Be an Entrepreneur

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market