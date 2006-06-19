Using Experiential Marketing

Seeing is believing. Get customers to buy your products by giving them a first-hand experience.

June 19, 2006

Are you looking for the best way to increase sales for your product? There's a great marketing tactic that's proven to profoundly influence customers' buying decisions. It's called "experiential marketing"--using events to bring customers into contact with your product to create memorable experiences--and it's increasingly popular with entrepreneurs looking for a high return on investment.

After all, which would be more likely to influence your intention to buy something--reading about it in an ad or trying it out first hand? If you're like most people, personal experience shapes your opinions and buying preferences more strongly than information you get through advertising or even via word of mouth from friends or colleagues. In a 2005 Experiential Marketing Survey by Jack Morton Worldwide, nearly three-quarters of consumers said that participating in a live marketing experience would increase their "purchase consideration," and close to 60 percent said it would result in a quicker purchase.

For certain target audiences, experiential marketing exerts an even greater influence on sales. Nearly 80 percent of teens surveyed by Jack Morton said experiential marketing would increase their consideration of a purchase, and 60 percent of women said it would be more likely to lead them to actually purchase a product than would TV or the internet. What's more, 80 percent of Latino women indicated that participating in a live marketing event would make them more receptive to future advertising.

Any number of venues will work for your experiential marketing events, including malls, fairs, retail stores, restaurants and urban street corners. The key is to choose a venue that supports the theme of your event and fosters interaction.

Here are four smart reasons to make experiential marketing part of your annual program: