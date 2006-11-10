My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Baby Boomers Starting Online Businesses in Droves

As more and more boomers retire from their jobs, many of them are turning to the internet to begin their entrepreneurial ventures.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Baby boomers have made an impact on every age they've moved through, and they're now redefining the newest stage of their lives--retirement. It's a group almost 80 million strong that's quickly becoming a major entrepreneurial force.

That's because as more and more baby boomers retire from their jobs, they're either immediately starting their own businesses-or coming out of retirement to launch their own ventures. In fact, according to the Labor Department, today's boomers (ages 42 to 60) and older entrepreneurs (60+) account for 54 percent of self-employed workers--up from 48.5 percent in 2000.

According to Tom Harpointner, co-founder and CEO of AIS Media Inc., a technology firm that provides internet solutions to businesses, "We've seen a real spike in interest among baby boomers to own their own business. For many of them, being in business for themselves has been a lifelong dream."

And just what kind of ventures are boomers starting? One very popular choice is online businesses. And that's a very natural choice for this group of retirees: Baby boomers are the first generation of seniors who are truly comfortable with online life. Studies show that nearly 72 percent of boomers age 51 to 59 go online, while 54 percent of 60- to 69-year-olds surf the net. Online businesses fit in nicely with the boomer lifestyle, too, because they allow a more flexible schedule than, say, running a pizza parlor or flower shop.

For some, the online businesses they're starting take advantage of skills they've learned in their past lives as employees. Consulting allows boomers to use the knowledge they've gained in their corporate lives and share it with other business owners. As Harpointner says, "[This way,] they don't feel that the whole lifetime of knowledge they've gained is going to waste."

And as pop culture tells us, 50 is the new 30 and 70 is the new 50. So why not begin a whole new chapter of your life at 55?

More on This Topic

How Baby Boomers Are Redefining Retirement
https://www.entrepreneur.com/magazine/entrepreneursstartupsmagazine/2005/february/76136.html

Guide to Starting a Consulting Business
https://www.entrepreneur.com/startingabusiness/businessideas/startupkits/article41384.html

Boomers Head Back to School to Brush Up on Business Basics
https://www.entrepreneur.com/magazine/entrepreneursstartupsmagazine/2006/june/160176.html

Financing Your Business Without Risking Your Future
https://www.entrepreneur.com/magazine/entrepreneursstartupsmagazine/2005/may/77670.html

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works