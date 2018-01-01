As Entrepreneur.com's staff writer, Kristin Edelhauser writer features, blogs and other pieces for the site. She previously worked as a writer and researcher for the NBC San Diego affiliate.
Starting a Business
Viva Entrepreneurship
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we explore Hispanic entrepreneurship and business owners paving the way for their culture's future.
Marketing
An Event to Remember
Whether it's a flying competition or an art show, these companies prove that businesses of any size can host a memorable event.
Entrepreneurs
The Pedometer Challenge
We asked four on-the-go business owners to wear pedometers for one week to find out if entrepreneurs are as active as we think they are.
Starting a Business
He's Got Game
This entrepreneur is taking a chance with his Milwaukee board game shop.
Starting a Business
College Business Plans that Made the Grade
Find out how these entrepreneurs took their business plans from the classroom to the real world.
Starting a Business
Staying One Step Ahead
Despite plenty of product rivalry, these sandal companies have developed unique, thriving brands that stand out from the rest.
Starting a Business
10 Fraud-Prevention Resources
Think someone's trying to pull a fast one on you? Check out our resources for validating their credibility.
10 Fraud-Prevention Resources
Think someone's trying to pull a fast one on you? Check out our resources for validating their credibility.
Starting a Business
Steve Case Takes on Health Care
The AOL founder and former CEO discusses his latest online venture that is revolutionizing the health care industry and empowering consumers to take control of their health.
Growth Strategies
Potter Casts Petrificus Totalus Spell on Workplace
From water cooler discussions to all-night reading sessions, the latest Harry Potter releases are paralyzing productivity in offices across the country.
Starting a Business
Summertime Treats Grow Up
To kick off National Ice Cream Month, we rounded up the top trends in the scrumptious world of frozen desserts, from blinged-out ice cream trucks to brewery popsicles.
Starting a Business
Getting Fit Gets Fun
These five out-of-the-ordinary fitness trends will inspire advanced athletes and motivate the most hesitant of beginners.
Growth Strategies
What Your Sign-off is Really Saying
Find out what business etiquette experts have to say about the expressions we use to end work-related e-mails.
Starting a Business
Starting from Scratch
The odds were stacked against them. But these entrepreneurs--who started with next to nothing--credit their hard work and tenacity for helping them make millions.