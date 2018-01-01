Kristin Edelhauser

Kristin Edelhauser

As Entrepreneur.com's staff writer, Kristin Edelhauser writer features, blogs and other pieces for the site. She previously worked as a writer and researcher for the NBC San Diego affiliate.

Viva Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

Viva Entrepreneurship

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we explore Hispanic entrepreneurship and business owners paving the way for their culture's future.
6 min read
An Event to Remember
Marketing

An Event to Remember

Whether it's a flying competition or an art show, these companies prove that businesses of any size can host a memorable event.
6 min read
The Pedometer Challenge
Entrepreneurs

The Pedometer Challenge

We asked four on-the-go business owners to wear pedometers for one week to find out if entrepreneurs are as active as we think they are.
5 min read
He's Got Game
Starting a Business

He's Got Game

This entrepreneur is taking a chance with his Milwaukee board game shop.
4 min read
College Business Plans that Made the Grade
Starting a Business

College Business Plans that Made the Grade

Find out how these entrepreneurs took their business plans from the classroom to the real world.
5 min read
How do you restructure a for-profit business to a non-profit one?
Finance

How do you restructure a for-profit business to a non-profit one?

Staying One Step Ahead
Starting a Business

Staying One Step Ahead

Despite plenty of product rivalry, these sandal companies have developed unique, thriving brands that stand out from the rest.
5 min read
10 Fraud-Prevention Resources
Starting a Business

10 Fraud-Prevention Resources

Think someone's trying to pull a fast one on you? Check out our resources for validating their credibility.
3 min read
Steve Case Takes on Health Care
Starting a Business

Steve Case Takes on Health Care

The AOL founder and former CEO discusses his latest online venture that is revolutionizing the health care industry and empowering consumers to take control of their health.
4 min read
Potter Casts Petrificus Totalus Spell on Workplace
Growth Strategies

Potter Casts Petrificus Totalus Spell on Workplace

From water cooler discussions to all-night reading sessions, the latest Harry Potter releases are paralyzing productivity in offices across the country.
4 min read
Summertime Treats Grow Up
Starting a Business

Summertime Treats Grow Up

To kick off National Ice Cream Month, we rounded up the top trends in the scrumptious world of frozen desserts, from blinged-out ice cream trucks to brewery popsicles.
4 min read
Getting Fit Gets Fun
Starting a Business

Getting Fit Gets Fun

These five out-of-the-ordinary fitness trends will inspire advanced athletes and motivate the most hesitant of beginners.
8 min read
What Your Sign-off is Really Saying
Growth Strategies

What Your Sign-off is Really Saying

Find out what business etiquette experts have to say about the expressions we use to end work-related e-mails.
5 min read
Starting from Scratch
Starting a Business

Starting from Scratch

The odds were stacked against them. But these entrepreneurs--who started with next to nothing--credit their hard work and tenacity for helping them make millions.
5 min read
