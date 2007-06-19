Cash In on 'I Do': Creative and Artistic Businesses

Do weddings inspire your creative side? Then check out these artistic businesses.

Do you get more excited about painting or crafting than filling out spreadsheets? Then these wedding businesses might be right for you.

Make ice sculpture masterpieces. Ice sculptures make a dramatic addition to any reception. Whether placed near the front entrance with the couple's monogram, in the corner as a cake stand or by the bar as a drink luge, ice sculptures can take any shape. This is also a business that can be incorporated into other types of celebrations and corporate events.

Create unique bridal garters. Today's brides want personalized garters that will impress their beaus. Try making garters with college colors and insignias, sports themes and traditional designs for the hopeless romantics.

Specialize in bridal hair or make-up. This is a business that relies heavily on word-of-mouth recommendations. Often, brides will ask these vendors to come directly to their bridal suite or wherever they're prepping for the big day. When hair and make-up artists work as a team, it can simplify the decision for the bride and create a referral service for both vendors.

Become a wedding calligrapher. Once you master the art of calligraphy, this business doesn't have much overhead. Though some brides have their envelopes printed, calligraphy is still the traditional way of addressing wedding invitations. Services include personalizing the inner and outer envelopes of the invitation, as well as place cards, menus and programs. The going rate for a handwritten invitation set is about $4.

Paint wedding reception portraits. This is a relatively new trend brides and grooms are starting to request. And it's no surprise. Roney points out that today's weddings are about personalization; and what's more personal than a painting of the reception, done by an artist who was there while it happened? It's also a nice feature for guests, who'll enjoy taking a peak as you create your masterpiece.

Photograph engagements and weddings. Brides and grooms consider the photographer one of the most important vendors since they capture the day's special moments. Most photographers offer different packages depending on a couple's budget. A deluxe package might include an engagement session, bridal portraits, two photographers for the wedding day, a sign-in book with engagement images and a wedding album. Some couples prefer to choose services a la carte.

Offer videography services. Some couples want more than just photographs to remember their wedding by. They want actual video footage of all the action they might have missed, from early-morning preparations until the last guest leaves the dance floor. As a wedding videographer, you can also offer packages that include a slideshow of the bride's and groom's childhood pictures set to music.

Become a wedding DJ. The wedding DJ can make or break the event. If you have a lot of energy, knack for detail, love for music and personality, this could be the perfect role for you. Some DJs also serve as the wedding planner. By learning both trades, you can make yourself more valuable to your clients.

Start a wedding band. Couples with bigger budgets are springing for both a DJ and a band and having them alternate during the reception. For instance, they may want their first dance song to be played live, but prefer a DJ later in the evening for a nightclub atmosphere. Or some may stick with the live band all night. Create a CD of your band's best jams and send it to wedding planners in your area.

Become a wedding florist. A good way to get your start as a wedding florist is to provide your services for a friend or relative's wedding at cost. Be sure to take pictures to help build your portfolio. Services usually include a bouquet for the bride and bridesmaids, corsages for the mothers and boutonnieres for all the gentlemen in the bridal party. Couples typically request two arrangements for the ceremony site and some simple flowers on the sides of the aisle. At the reception, florists can make a statement with beautiful centerpieces, arrangements on cocktail tables and petals on the cake and cake table.

Bake creative cakes. Picking out the cake is one of the highlights for most engaged couples, especially grooms. Once couples arrange a tasting with you, it's important to find out their likes and dislikes so you know what types of samples to serve them. From there, you can get as creative as you like. Many brides opt for a groom's cake, usually a smaller version featuring the groom's interest or hobby. Companies also are renting fake cakes to couples wanting to save money. Don't worry; couples still get to cut the cake. The rental company leaves a spot for a slice of real cake for the bride and groom, and guests are served an inexpensive sheet cake.

Design cake toppers. Roney says the days of traditional wedding images, like bells and doves, are fleeting. That means the traditional bride and groom cake toppers are also on their way out. Alternatives range from the couple's initials or wedding monogram to themed pieces that reflect their personal style.

Serve delicious cuisine. How many times have you left a wedding hungry? To avoid the bad wedding food cliché, brides and grooms are spending more time sampling caterers' offerings before committing. And they're having more fun with the menu. For a beachside wedding, engaged couples may choose to serve s'mores, while playful brides and grooms might offer ice-cream sundaes or miniature cheeseburgers for hors d'oeuvres.

Make honeymoon kits. With the hectic pre-wedding schedule, most engaged couples don't start thinking about what to pack on the honeymoon until a few days before the wedding, making it likely they'll forget something. Create fun honeymoon baskets based on popular destinations like Hawaii or Tahiti. For example, for Hawaii, you could include reef shoes for scuba-diving, sunscreen, after-sun lotion, beach cover-ups and flip-flops. These make great shower gifts and save the couple time and money.

Design bride and groom T-shirts and hats. If you can't tell a newlywed couple by the way they look at each other, these shirts and hats will confirm they're recently hitched. Featuring words like "bride," "groom," "newlywed," "Mrs. Smith" and "Mr. Smith," they're a fun way for a couple to show off their new marital status.

