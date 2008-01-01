5 New Ways to Use Wi-Fi

There's lots more you can do with your wireless network than just surf the Web and transfer files.

January 1, 2008 5 min read

I bet you thought your Wi-Fi network was just for Web surfing. Silly rabbit. Wireless home networks are being used for all kinds of new tricks, and they aren't just for kids. Of course, there are Wi-Fi-ready game consoles, printers, storage devices, home security systems, and even a handful of digital cameras. But now a slew of new products are giving you even more reasons to kiss wires goodbye.

1. Crank Up the Tunes

Not surprisingly, Wi-Fi is starting to have a big impact on digital music (it is a kind of radio, after all). Apple's iPod Touch and Microsoft's Zune both allow you to sync your music collections to your PC wirelessly. Zune also lets you share tunes with other Zuners in the same room. When it comes to Wi-Fi, however, the Music Gremlin has them both beat. The $249 Gremlin lets you download tunes from any hotspot and share them with other Gremlin users anywhere in the world (you'll have to pay a $15 monthly subscription or 99 cents per song).