Avoid Being Stranded on the Road with This Jump Starter on Sale for $70 Protecting your time is essential when running a business.

By Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneurs and business professionals who spend a lot of time on the road know firsthand that an unexpected dead battery could be the difference between closing and losing a crucial deal due to a missed meeting. For around-the-clock protection against such an occurrence, consider outfitting your car with a capable jump starter.

For a limited time only, this TYPE S 12V 6.0L Battery Jump Starter—featuring a built-in cable, LCD, and 8,000mAh Qi power bank—is on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $119).

This portable device can jump-start dead batteries for engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 3.0L. If you need any help navigating a jump-start situation, it comes with an intuitive Intel-Step Jump Guide, which offers step-by-step instructions and safety notifications about how to go about your jump-start.

You can view the guide via the LCD screen on the jump starter. It also comes with integrated LED lights to help flag down help if you're stranded on the road. It comes with modes for flash, strobe, and emergency S.O.S.

To keep your most important devices powered through this versatile device, you can always hook up to the built-in USB-C charging cable stored under the 8,000mAh power bank with fast-charge USB-A and USB-C ports. The device also comes with a Qi wireless charging pad, which you can simply rest your phone on to juice it up.

Don't miss your chance to pick up this Battery Jump Starter and Power Bank on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $119).

