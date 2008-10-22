On a Budget?
Almost everyone is on a tight budget these days, but even if you're not flush with cash, that's no reason to postpone your dream of owning a franchise. There are many franchises that offer you a wealth of resources--including a proven business concept, training and ongoing support--for a surprisingly low price.
All of the following franchises cost less than $25,000 to start--some cost as little as a few thousand dollars, and one costs just $500. You'll find that a lower startup cost doesn't necessarily limit your choices, as these franchises can be found in categories ranging from children's enrichment to financial services to pet businesses.
This listing is not a ranking, nor is it intended to endorse any particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise--a search that should also include a thorough investigation and analysis of a company's Franchise Disclosure Document and other literature, visits with and calls to existing franchisees, and consultation with an attorney and an accountant. No matter how low your startup costs, you can't afford not to complete this type of due diligence before buying a franchise.
Listing compiled by Tracy Stapp with assistance from Allison Gergley.
(972)647-6277
Auto appearance reconditioning services
Total cost: $500-59K
Total franchises: 424
Company-owned: 0
(800)944-6811
Windshield repair & replacement
Total cost: $14.9K-190K
Total franchises: 2,025
Company-owned: 5
(407)240-1920
Windshield repair
Total cost: $9.9K-31K
Total franchises: 248
Company-owned: 0
Co-op direct-mail advertising
Total cost: $23.9K-37.2K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
(800)327-6437/(206)463-5656
Specialty newspaper
Total cost: $10.1K-16.5K
Total franchises: 54
Company-owned: 0
(703)766-5757
Bookkeeping services
Total cost: $24.1K-48K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
(506)857-8177
Mentoring groups for small businesses
Total cost: $20K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 0
(207)941-0860
Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Total cost: $9.5K
Total franchises: 1,123
Company-owned: 0
(916)781-7799
Virtual office assistant services
Total cost: $24K+
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 0
(813)782-1500
Retail shipping & business services
Total cost: $3.99K-149K
Total franchises: 297
Company-owned: 1
(214)534-5041
Neighborhood welcoming service
Total cost: $15.2K-55.9K
Total franchises: 53
Company-owned: 4
(843)958-8600
Word-of-mouth directory for women
Total cost: $21.4K-46.3K
Total franchises: 8
Company-owned: 1
(800)825-1525/(216)520-8400
Printing & promotional products
Total cost: $2.5K-22K
Total franchises: 650
Company-owned: 0
(508)809-9789
Referral training, coaching, consulting
Total cost: $22.1K-27.1K
Total franchises: 50
Company-owned: 0
(888)990-2229/(941)924-1000
Pre- & post-natal fitness
Total cost: $3.5K-8.7K
Total franchises: 118
Company-owned: 1
(805)557-0577
Children's ID & school safety program
Total cost: $10.99K-14.99K
Total franchises: 152
Company-owned: 1
(800)619-5437
Technology education for children
Total cost: $18.5K-33.6K
Total franchises: 56
Company-owned: 1
(410)480-2015
Children's after-school drama program
Total cost: $17.3K-51.9K
Total franchises: 156
Company-owned: 2
(800)679-4256/(305)477-3301
Children's identification & safety services
Total cost: $20.9K
Total franchises: 124
Company-owned: 1
(604)263-4321
Math & chess learning program
Total cost: $2.1K
Total franchises: 27
Company-owned: 1
(866)463-2685
Baby proofing
Total cost: $23.5K-26K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0
(877)415-5115
Children's after-school drama program
Total cost: $13K-18.5K
Total franchises: 13
Company-owned: 5
(800)554-2334/(321)984-4448
Children's movement/educational program
Total cost: $14.95K-46.1K
Total franchises: 112
Company-owned: 1
(888)311-5259
Children's computer education
Total cost: $19.8K-91.3K
Total franchises: 12
Company-owned: 3
(717)982-3500
Children's soccer education program
Total cost: $9.8K-13.5K
Total franchises: 28
Company-owned: 0
(727)596-7614
On-site children's fitness program
Total cost: $23.6K
Total franchises: 300
Company-owned: 0
(866)222-9348
Interactive fitness programs, classes & products for parents & babies
Total cost: $4.9K-13.2K
Total franchises: 87
Company-owned: 3
(866)348-4666
Stroller fitness program
Total cost: $3.6K-17.5K
Total franchises: 247
Company-owned: 1
(949)387-7774
Vehicle appraisal services
Total cost: $19.7K-74.2K
Total franchises: 17
Company-owned: 3
(888)643-1348/(850)681-1941
Accounting, tax & financial services
Total cost: $24.4K-40K
Total franchises: 127
Company-owned: 1
(919)469-0651
Electronic filing of financial data
Total cost: $22K
Total franchises: 43
Company-owned: 2
(888)417-4461
Tax preparation & electronic filing
Total cost: $15.4K-40.1K
Total franchises: 421
Company-owned: 0
(817)731-5555
Auto & property appraisals for insurance companies
Total cost: $21.9K-43.5K
Total franchises: 271
Company-owned: 0
candybouquet.com
(877)226-3901
Floral-like designer gifts & gourmet confections
Total cost: $9.9K-52.4K
Total franchises: 744
Company-owned: 0
(866)486-2255
Gumball-machine kiosks
Total cost: $24.6K-462.1K
Total franchises: 243
Company-owned: 17
(888)339-5425
Property inspections
Total cost: $14.3K-47.9K
Total franchises: 197
Company-owned: 28
(800)944-7211
Home & commercial inspections
Total cost: $20.4K-105K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 1
(310)793-4242
Restroom deodorizing services
Total cost: $8.5K-49.9K
Total franchises: 42
Company-owned: 51
(800)213-5857
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $8K-350K
Total franchises: 1,102
Company-owned: 0
(888)569-9533/(801)569-9500
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $12.8K-39.3K+
Total franchises: 50
Company-owned: 0
(478)452-0008
Landscape design, installation & maintenance
Total cost: $10K-30K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
(800)931-1102
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $8.8K-14.7K
Total franchises: 2,119
Company-owned: 1
(314)991-3356
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $2.2K
Total franchises: 225
Company-owned: 2
(800)735-8838/(410)720-6444
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $3.9K-35.6K
Total franchises: 3,459
Company-owned: 8
(800)270-0011/(262)827-5000
Concrete/foundation raising, stabilizing & repairs
Total cost: $16.9K-200K
Total franchises: 16
Company-owned: 3
(800)699-1953
Urban/rural wildlife management
Total cost: $11.2K-75.5K
Total franchises: 117
Company-owned: 1
(303)499-7759
Window cleaning
Total cost: $4.6K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 0
(877)476-8800
Grout, tile & stone care
Total cost: $19.3K-34.1K
Total franchises: 57
Company-owned: 4
(630)585-0035
Tile & grout maintenance/restoration
Total cost: $21.3K-52.7K
Total franchises: 68
Company-owned: 0
(206)763-6800
Handyman services
Total cost: $22.1K-32.5K
Total franchises: 32
Company-owned: 0
(800)552-5264
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $11.3K-34.1K+
Total franchises: 12,699
Company-owned: 22
(678)336-1780
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $3.3K-49.9K
Total franchises: 8,875
Company-owned: 0
(888)540-0001
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $9.6K-43.1K
Total franchises: 110
Company-owned: 1
(800)798-8000
Residential cleaning
Total cost: $24.8K-57.5K
Total franchises: 1,327
Company-owned: 201
(803)548-6121
Janitorial & building maintenance services
Total cost: $4.9K-45.4K
Total franchises: 110
Company-owned: 1
(877)392-6278
Residential & commercial cleaning, pressure washing, carpet cleaning
Total cost: $17.3K-198.95K
Total franchises: 61
Company-owned: 0
(951)683-5859
Janitorial services
Total cost: $9.5K-182.2K
Total franchises: 146
Company-owned: 0
(888)641-2310
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $14K-35.5K
Total franchises: 99
Company-owned: 0
(800)777-6736
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $16.2K-106.5K+
Total franchises: 360
Company-owned: 0
(920)721-1014
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $9K-106K
Total franchises: 85
Company-owned: 0
(800)255-9687/(901)597-7500
Commercial/residential cleaning
& disaster restoration
Total cost: $21.2K-126K
Total franchises: 4,597
Company-owned: 0
(407)293-7645
Janitorial services
Total cost: $10K
Total franchises: 412
Company-owned: 3
(216)524-6100
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $5.5K-37.8K
Total franchises: 704
Company-owned: 0
(800)564-6422/(650)594-1500
Commercial cleaning
Total cost: $6.6K-32.9K
Total franchises: 1,145
Company-owned: 3
(866)338-2463
Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
Total cost: $20.3K-36.5K
Total franchises: 197
Company-owned: 2
(469)939-3232
Pet supply vending machines
Total cost: $6.8K-69.8K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 4
(718)347-7387
Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
Total cost: $5.2K-31.1K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
(636)625-8611
Recreational billiard league
Total cost: $11.9K-14.7K
Total franchises: 303
Company-owned: 0
(760)476-1750
Dance/exercise classes
Total cost: $2.99K-33.1K
Total franchises: 7,121
Company-owned: 1
(620)364-5500
Fishing & hunting trips
Total cost: $13.95K-18.7K
Total franchises: 93
Company-owned: 3
(831)426-3800
Real estate
Total cost: $20.5K
Total franchises: 18
Company-owned: 4
(866)225-6905
Real estate
Total cost: $23.5K-53.6K
Total franchises: 38
Company-owned: 2
(800)444-5044
Real estate brokerage,
auction & marketing services
Total cost: $11.3K-32.9K
Total franchises: 686
Company-owned: 0
(800)809-1963
Real estate
Total cost: $1.9K-65.9K
Total franchises: 87
Company-owned: 1
(704)405-1115
Audio/video & home theater equipment sales & installation
Total cost: $11K-31.9K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 2
(949)768-6695
Mobile window coverings
Total cost: $8.4K-18.9K
Total franchises: 67
Company-owned: 0
(866)321-4077
Holiday & event decorating services
Total cost: $18.7K-60.4K
Total franchises: 317
Company-owned: 0
(585)582-1846
College consulting services
Total cost: $14K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 0
(800)843-3866/(402)339-0001
Mobile DJ entertainment services
Total cost: $20.4K-33.7K
Total franchises: 163
Company-owned: 1
(907)694-0371
Mobile computer repair services
Total cost: $16K-18K
Total franchises: 62
Company-owned: 3
(910)426-1357
Baby announcement rental service
Total cost: $14K
Total franchises: 100
Company-owned: 1
(800)892-3928
Cruise travel agency
Total cost: $9.8K-25.4K
Total franchises: 549
Company-owned: 0
(888)582-2150/(954)227-2545
Cruise/tour travel agency
Total cost: $1.9K-19.6K
Total franchises: 737
Company-owned: 0
(800)824-1481
Cruises
Total cost: $10.3K-16.9K
Total franchises: 130
Company-owned: 0