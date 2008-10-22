On a Budget?

Here are 85 franchises you can start for less than $25,000.

October 22, 2008 9 min read

Almost everyone is on a tight budget these days, but even if you're not flush with cash, that's no reason to postpone your dream of owning a franchise. There are many franchises that offer you a wealth of resources--including a proven business concept, training and ongoing support--for a surprisingly low price.

All of the following franchises cost less than $25,00 0 to start--some cost as little as a few thousand dollars, and one costs just $500. You'll find that a lower startup cost doesn't necessarily limit your choices, as these franchises can be found in categories ranging from children's enrichment to financial services to pet businesses.

This listing is not a ranking, nor is it intended to endorse any particular franchise company. Rather, it should provide you with a starting point in your search for the right franchise--a search that should also include a thorough investigation and analysis of a company's Franchise Disclosure Document and other literature, visits with and calls to existing franchisees, and consultation with an attorney and an accountant. No matter how low your startup costs, you can't afford not to complete this type of due diligence before buying a franchise.

To get more information on even more low-cost franchises, check out Entrepreneur's FranchiseZone.

Listing compiled by Tracy Stapp with assistance from Allison Gergley.

Automotive

MARS Int'l. Inc.

marsinternational.com

(972)647-6277

Auto appearance reconditioning services

Total cost: $500-59K

Total franchises: 424

Company-owned: 0



Novus Auto Glass

novusglass.com

(800)944-6811

Windshield repair & replacement

Total cost: $14.9K-190K

Total franchises: 2,025

Company-owned: 5



SuperGlass Windshield Repair

sgwr.com

(407)240-1920

Windshield repair

Total cost: $9.9K-31K

Total franchises: 248

Company-owned: 0



Business Services

American Town Mailer

(480)649-0344

Co-op direct-mail advertising

Total cost: $23.9K-37.2K

Total franchises: 3

Bingo Bugle Newspaper

bingobugle.com

(800)327-6437/(206)463-5656

Specialty newspaper

Total cost: $10.1K-16.5K

Total franchises: 54

Company-owned: 0



Bookkeeping Express

bookkeepingexpress.us

(703)766-5757

Bookkeeping services

Total cost: $24.1K-48K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4



Business Round Table



(506)857-8177

Mentoring groups for small businesses

Total cost: $20K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 0



Coffee News

coffeenewsusa.com

(207)941-0860

Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants

Total cost: $9.5K

Total franchises: 1,123

Company-owned: 0



Cybertary

cybertaryfranchise.com

(916)781-7799

Virtual office assistant services

Total cost: $24K+

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 0



Goin' Postal

goinpostal.com

(813)782-1500

Retail shipping & business services

Total cost: $3.99K-149K

Total franchises: 297

Company-owned: 1



Housewarmers

housewarmersusa.com

(214)534-5041

Neighborhood welcoming service

Total cost: $15.2K-55.9K

Total franchises: 53

Company-owned: 4



The Little Black Book for every busy woman

everybusywoman.com

(843)958-8600

Word-of-mouth directory for women

Total cost: $21.4K-46.3K

Total franchises: 8

Company-owned: 1



Proforma

connectwithproforma.com

(800)825-1525/(216)520-8400

Printing & promotional products

Total cost: $2.5K-22K

Total franchises: 650

Company-owned: 0



Referral Institute LLC

referralinstitute.com

(508)809-9789

Referral training, coaching, consulting

Total cost: $22.1K-27.1K

Total franchises: 50

Company-owned: 0



Children's Businesses

Baby Boot Camp

babybootcamp.com

(888)990-2229/(941)924-1000

Pre- & post-natal fitness

Total cost: $3.5K-8.7K

Total franchises: 118

Company-owned: 1



CHIP - The Child I.D. Program

chipfranchise.com

(805)557-0577

Children's ID & school safety program

Total cost: $10.99K-14.99K

Total franchises: 152

Company-owned: 1



CompuChild

compuchild.com

(800)619-5437

Technology education for children

Total cost: $18.5K-33.6K

Total franchises: 56

Company-owned: 1



Drama Kids Int'l. Inc.

dramakids.com

(410)480-2015

Children's after-school drama program

Total cost: $17.3K-51.9K

Total franchises: 156

Company-owned: 2



Guard-A-Kid

guardakid.com

(800)679-4256/(305)477-3301

Children's identification & safety services

Total cost: $20.9K

Total franchises: 124

Company-owned: 1



Ho Math & Chess Learning Centre

mathandchess.com

(604)263-4321

Math & chess learning program

Total cost: $2.1K

Total franchises: 27

Company-owned: 1



InfantHouse.com

infanthouse.com

(866)463-2685

Baby proofing

Total cost: $23.5K-26K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 0



KidStage

kidstage.net

(877)415-5115

Children's after-school drama program

Total cost: $13K-18.5K

Total franchises: 13

Company-owned: 5



Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.

kinderdance.com

(800)554-2334/(321)984-4448

Children's movement/educational program

Total cost: $14.95K-46.1K

Total franchises: 112

Company-owned: 1



PC Kidz

pckidzusa.com

(888)311-5259

Children's computer education

Total cost: $19.8K-91.3K

Total franchises: 12

Company-owned: 3



Soccer Shots Franchising LLC

soccershots.org

(717)982-3500

Children's soccer education program

Total cost: $9.8K-13.5K

Total franchises: 28

Company-owned: 0



Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc.

stretch-n-grow.com

(727)596-7614

On-site children's fitness program

Total cost: $23.6K

Total franchises: 300

Company-owned: 0



StrollerFit Inc.

strollerfit.com

(866)222-9348

Interactive fitness programs, classes & products for parents & babies

Total cost: $4.9K-13.2K

Total franchises: 87

Company-owned: 3



Stroller Strides

strollerstrides.com

(866)348-4666

Stroller fitness program

Total cost: $3.6K-17.5K

Total franchises: 247

Company-owned: 1



Financial Services

Auto Appraisal Network Inc.

autoappraisalnetwork.com

(949)387-7774

Vehicle appraisal services

Total cost: $19.7K-74.2K

Total franchises: 17

Company-owned: 3



CFOToday

cfotoday.com

(888)643-1348/(850)681-1941

Accounting, tax & financial services

Total cost: $24.4K-40K

Total franchises: 127

Company-owned: 1



Electronic Tax Filers

electronictaxfilers.com

(919)469-0651

Electronic filing of financial data

Total cost: $22K

Total franchises: 43

Company-owned: 2



ExpressTax

expresstaxservice.com

(888)417-4461

Tax preparation & electronic filing

Total cost: $15.4K-40.1K

Total franchises: 421

Company-owned: 0



Property Damage Appraisers

pdahomeoffice.com

(817)731-5555

Auto & property appraisals for insurance companies

Total cost: $21.9K-43.5K

Total franchises: 271

Company-owned: 0



Food Businesses

Candy Bouquet

candybouquet.com

(877)226-3901

Floral-like designer gifts & gourmet confections

Total cost: $9.9K-52.4K

Total franchises: 744

Company-owned: 0



candybouquet.com(877)226-3901Floral-like designer gifts & gourmet confections$9.9K-52.4K744

Gumball Gourmet

gumballgourmet.com

(866)486-2255

Gumball-machine kiosks

Total cost: $24.6K-462.1K

Total franchises: 243

Company-owned: 17



Home Inspection

The BrickKicker Home Inspection

brickkicker.com

(888)339-5425

Property inspections

Total cost: $14.3K-47.9K

Total franchises: 197

Company-owned: 28



1st Inspection Services Inc.

1stinspections.com

(800)944-7211

Home & commercial inspections

Total cost: $20.4K-105K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 1



Maintenance

Aerowest/Westair Deodorizing Services

westsanitation.com

(310)793-4242

Restroom deodorizing services

Total cost: $8.5K-49.9K

Total franchises: 42

Company-owned: 51



Anago Cleaning Systems

anagousa.com

(800)213-5857

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $8K-350K

Total franchises: 1,102

Company-owned: 0



BearCom Building Services

bearcomservices.com

(888)569-9533/(801)569-9500

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $12.8K-39.3K+

Total franchises: 50

Company-owned: 0



Birthflowers.com

birthflowers.com

(478)452-0008

Landscape design, installation & maintenance

Total cost: $10K-30K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Bonus Building Care

bonusbuildingcare.com

(800)931-1102

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $8.8K-14.7K

Total franchises: 2,119

Company-owned: 1



BuildingStars Inc.

buildingstars.com

(314)991-3356

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $2.2K

Total franchises: 225

Company-owned: 2



CleanNet USA Inc.

cleannetusa.com

(800)735-8838/(410)720-6444

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $3.9K-35.6K

Total franchises: 3,459

Company-owned: 8



Concrete Raising of America Inc.

crc1.com

(800)270-0011/(262)827-5000

Concrete/foundation raising, stabilizing & repairs

Total cost: $16.9K-200K

Total franchises: 16

Company-owned: 3



Critter Control Inc.

crittercontrol.com

(800)699-1953

Urban/rural wildlife management

Total cost: $11.2K-75.5K

Total franchises: 117

Company-owned: 1



Dr. Glass Window Washing

docglass.com

(303)499-7759

Window cleaning

Total cost: $4.6K

Total franchises: 10

Company-owned: 0



Grout Doctor Global

Franchise Corp.

groutdoctor.com

(877)476-8800

Grout, tile & stone care

Total cost: $19.3K-34.1K

Total franchises: 57

Company-owned: 4



The Grout Medic

thegroutmedic.com

(630)585-0035

Tile & grout maintenance/restoration

Total cost: $21.3K-52.7K

Total franchises: 68

Company-owned: 0



HomeTask Handyman Service Inc.

hometask.com

(206)763-6800

Handyman services

Total cost: $22.1K-32.5K

Total franchises: 32

Company-owned: 0



Jani-King

janiking.com

(800)552-5264

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $11.3K-34.1K+

Total franchises: 12,699

Company-owned: 22



Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

jan-pro.com

(678)336-1780

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $3.3K-49.9K

Total franchises: 8,875

Company-owned: 0



Jantize America

jantize.com

(888)540-0001

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $9.6K-43.1K

Total franchises: 110

Company-owned: 1



KCS Applications Inc.



(315)853-4805

Acrylic asphalt sealcoating

Total cost: $15.5K

Total franchises: 21

Company-owned: 0



Merry Maids

merrymaids.com

(800)798-8000

Residential cleaning

Total cost: $24.8K-57.5K

Total franchises: 1,327

Company-owned: 201



Mint Condition Franchising Inc.

mintconditioninc.com

(803)548-6121

Janitorial & building maintenance services

Total cost: $4.9K-45.4K

Total franchises: 110

Company-owned: 1



MTOclean Inc.

mtoclean.com

(877)392-6278

Residential & commercial cleaning, pressure washing, carpet cleaning

Total cost: $17.3K-198.95K

Total franchises: 61

Company-owned: 0



OctoClean Franchising Systems

octoclean.com

(951)683-5859

Janitorial services

Total cost: $9.5K-182.2K

Total franchises: 146

Company-owned: 0



Office Pride Commercial Cleaning

officepride.com

(888)641-2310

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $14K-35.5K

Total franchises: 99

Company-owned: 0



OpenWorks

openworksfranchise.com

(800)777-6736

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $16.2K-106.5K+

Total franchises: 360

Company-owned: 0



Pro One Janitorial Inc.

pro1janitorial.com

(920)721-1014

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $9K-106K

Total franchises: 85

Company-owned: 0



ServiceMaster Clean

ownafranchise.com

(800)255-9687/(901)597-7500

Commercial/residential cleaning

& disaster restoration

Total cost: $21.2K-126K

Total franchises: 4,597

Company-owned: 0



Service One Janitorial

service1janitorial.com

(407)293-7645

Janitorial services

Total cost: $10K

Total franchises: 412

Company-owned: 3



System4

system4usa.com

(216)524-6100

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $5.5K-37.8K

Total franchises: 704

Company-owned: 0



Vanguard Cleaning Systems

vanguardcleaning.com

(800)564-6422/(650)594-1500

Commercial cleaning

Total cost: $6.6K-32.9K

Total franchises: 1,145

Company-owned: 3



Pet Businesses

Fetch! Pet Care Inc.

fetchpetcare.com

(866)338-2463

Pet-sitting & dog-walking services

Total cost: $20.3K-36.5K

Total franchises: 197

Company-owned: 2



Hey Buddy! Pet Supply Vending Company

heybuddyvending.com

(469)939-3232

Pet supply vending machines

Total cost: $6.8K-69.8K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 4



In Home Pet Services Inc.

inhomepetservices.com

(718)347-7387

Pet-sitting & dog-walking services

Total cost: $5.2K-31.1K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Recreation

American Poolplayers Association

poolplayers.com

(636)625-8611

Recreational billiard league

Total cost: $11.9K-14.7K

Total franchises: 303

Company-owned: 0



Jazzercise Inc.

jazzercise.com

(760)476-1750

Dance/exercise classes

Total cost: $2.99K-33.1K

Total franchises: 7,121

Company-owned: 1



Outdoor Connection

outdoor-connection.com

(620)364-5500

Fishing & hunting trips

Total cost: $13.95K-18.7K

Total franchises: 93

Company-owned: 3



Real Estate

Flat Rate Realty

flatraterealtyinc.com

(831)426-3800

Real estate

Total cost: $20.5K

Total franchises: 18

Company-owned: 4



SellSmart Real Estate

sellsmartrealestate.com

(866)225-6905

Real estate

Total cost: $23.5K-53.6K

Total franchises: 38

Company-owned: 2



United Country Real Estate

unitedcountry.com

(800)444-5044

Real estate brokerage,

auction & marketing services

Total cost: $11.3K-32.9K

Total franchises: 686

Company-owned: 0



WPI Int'l.

gotowpi.com

(800)809-1963

Real estate

Total cost: $1.9K-65.9K

Total franchises: 87

Company-owned: 1



Services, Miscellaneous

Audio/Video Handyman audio

videohandyman.com

(704)405-1115

Audio/video & home theater equipment sales & installation

Total cost: $11K-31.9K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 2



Blind Brokers Network

blindbrokersnetwork.com

(949)768-6695

Mobile window coverings

Total cost: $8.4K-18.9K

Total franchises: 67

Company-owned: 0



Christmas Decor Inc.

christmasdecor.net

(866)321-4077

Holiday & event decorating services

Total cost: $18.7K-60.4K

Total franchises: 317

Company-owned: 0



College Assistance Plus LLC

collegeassistanceplus.com

(585)582-1846

College consulting services

Total cost: $14K

Total franchises: 20

Company-owned: 0



Complete Music

cmusic.com

(800)843-3866/(402)339-0001

Mobile DJ entertainment services

Total cost: $20.4K-33.7K

Total franchises: 163

Company-owned: 1



Computer Medics of America Inc.

computermedicsofamerica.com

(907)694-0371

Mobile computer repair services

Total cost: $16K-18K

Total franchises: 62

Company-owned: 3



Stork News of America Inc.

storknews.com

(910)426-1357

Baby announcement rental service

Total cost: $14K

Total franchises: 100

Company-owned: 1



Travel Agencies

CruiseOne Inc.

cruiseonefranchise.com

(800)892-3928

Cruise travel agency

Total cost: $9.8K-25.4K

Total franchises: 549

Company-owned: 0



Cruise Planners Franchising LLC/ American Express

beacruiseagent.com

(888)582-2150/(954)227-2545

Cruise/tour travel agency

Total cost: $1.9K-19.6K

Total franchises: 737

Company-owned: 0



SeaMaster Cruises