The Bunnel Family Cellar's wine bar, Wine o' Clock, gives wine lovers their happy hour.

May 4, 2009 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



The Bunnel Family Cellar

Prosser, Washington

Born on a family farm on the banks of the Yakima River, the wines of The Bunnell Family Cellar have recently gone public in a unique spot in Prosser's Vintner's Village. Susan and Ron Bunnell built the 3,700-square-foot winery and wine bar, Wine o'Clock, to showcase their two labels and give customers a unique opportunity to appreciate the relationship between food and their distinctive wines.

Wine o'Clock's gardens and farmhouse exterior foretell the warm and friendly interior. The intimate dining room is engulfed in aromas emanating from the wood burning brick oven. Artisan pizzas are prepared in full view from a variety of fresh ingredients in intriguing combinations such as pear, bacon, green onion, and aged white cheddar. Susan's inspiration for individual pizzas always starts with a specific wine, but guests are encouraged to experiment. Wines are available by the flight as well as the glass, providing many opportunities to compare flavors and combinations. Several of the wines offered are only available at Wine o'Clock.

And there are many wines to choose from. While production is less than 6,000 cases between the two labels, most of the individual wines are small lots of 200 cases or less. As winemaker, Ron has developed strong long-term relationships with top local grape growers. This history ensures that he has the best fruit available for his wines. With the help of his wife, he makes the wines by hand, in one-ton lots. Fermenting grapes are punched down manually four times a day, and pressed in a wood basket press. Ron and Susan create varietal vins de l'endroit (wines of a place) and blended vins de l'esprit (wines of the spirit) for The Bunnell Family Cellar label, which concentrates on traditional Rhône varietals. Their RiverAerie label, named for the family farm, is a joyful and ever-changing array of other varietals that the Bunnells like working with, from Malbec to Barbera, Pinot Gris to Gewürztraminer.

When it's time to taste the fruits of their labor, there's no place like Wine o'Clock. The gracious ambience of its farmhouse, herb gardens, and adjacent veranda are a perfect recipe for enjoyment and relaxation.

What to buy:

གྷ RiverAerie Malbec Black pepper, cardamom, bright red plum, black cherries, spice $21.50

ག BFC Boushey-McPherson Syrah Toast, créme brûlée, blackberry, plum, tar, roses, cola, cassis, mocha $42

ག BFC Clifton Hill Syrah Dried herbs, tobacco, Bing cherry, cola, cocoa, cinnamon, toast $42

ག BFC Stone Tree Vineyard à Pic Violets, orange peel, cinnamon, anise, carob, sour cherry, boysenberry $32

Ccontact:

509.786.2197; Fax: 509.973.4187

www.bunnellfamilycellar.com

548 Cabernet Ct.

Prosser, WA 99350

Wine Bar Open Year Round