Target Moms' Buying Power

Learn the top 5 ways to maximize sales from this enormous market.

June 2, 2009 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the U.S., there are 75 million mothers, all of whom influence 85 percent of their household purchases. That's about $2.1 trillion per year in spending, according to the Marketing to Moms Coalition. So what are they buying from you?

If your target market comprises this vast group of women with children under 18 at home, then the newest information and trends on their shopping and purchasing decisions are critical to your success. Nielsen's Moms Annual Media Survey shows that these busy, time-strapped consumers use TV and e-mail the most on a day-to-day basis, followed closely by websites. And when these moms are online, the M2Moms Coalition survey confirms, their most frequent activities include paying bills, reading the news, researching products and shopping.



The key to marketing to moms is providing the right message, and employing tactics that factor in the economy and their shopping characteristics. Here are five smart ways to do this: