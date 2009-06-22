Get Free or Low-Cost Publicity

These 10 tools can help you get the recognition you've been craving.

June 22, 2009

Like most people, I like to save money. That' s why I offer so many "do-it-yourself public relations" products. I'm also always on the lookout for great, inexpensive or free publicity tools.

Here' s a list of tools you can use to get publicity on the cheap:

1. Help a Reporter: Free leads from reporters who are looking for sources for stories.

2. Contact any Celebrity:One week' s trial for $1 provides you with contact information for celebrities. If you send your product to a celebrity and he or she likes it, you can use that celebrity's comments as a testimonial on your website, in a press release, etc., to drive sales. 3. The Gift List: Free trial of a media contact database for consumer product companies; this link will also give you a 15 percent discount should you decide to get a subscription. 4. Contacts on Tap: Free 15-day trial of a media contact database. 5. Chase's Calendar: Free listing of a holiday you can create; this annual calendar is used by media everywhere. 6. PR Leads: Leads from reporters who are looking for sources for stories. $99 per month. 7. Ezinearticles.com: Free directory of articles; submit yours with a resource box at the bottom to drive traffic to your website. 8. Write a guest post, be interviewed or get mentioned by a top blogger, with a link to your website. Free. 9. Win an award. It takes time to submit an application for an award, but usually it's free. 10. Write a letter to the editor of a magazine or newspaper, including your company name and website. Free.

Use these tools and watch your publicity efforts become more successful--without spending big bucks.

