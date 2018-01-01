Margie Zable Fisher

Margie Zable Fisher, president of Zable Fisher Public Relations, recently launched theprsite.com, a free PR matchmaker service that helps small businesses locate the right PR resources.

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50
Growth Strategies

Thirty thoughtful employee gifts for small businesses on a budget.
7 min read
Flip-Flops, Sandals, Heels: Oh, My!
Starting a Business

3 women who love shoes make a living designing and selling their own creations.
8 min read
Bridging the Gap Between Passion and Profits
Growth Strategies

You love what you do, but you'll need more than that if you want to take your business to the next level.
7 min read
Go Ahead, Start That Side Business
Entrepreneurs

3 entrepreneurs offer tips on how to have a full-time job, sideline business and a great life.
5 min read
The Ultimate Class Project
Starting a Business

How two students saw an opportunity to corner a market by providing companies with targeted marketing and delivering utility to students.
5 min read
Get Free or Low-Cost Publicity
Marketing

These 10 tools can help you get the recognition you've been craving.
2 min read
Get Help Starting Your Home Based Business
Starting a Business

If you want to get started quickly and cheaply, a franchise or training program might be the choice for you.
8 min read
How do you change the name of a corporation?
Growth Strategies

How do I revive my business's public reputation after a bad partnership?
Marketing

How do I publicize an event that would make a good story to the media?
Marketing

Even if a business doesn't require me to dress a certain way, what should I wear as a sales person?
Marketing

Am I using enough sales and marketing strategies?
Marketing

How do you find the right name for a business? What's too many words? How do you attract different demographics?
Marketing

What resources are there for a publicity and marketing planner in training?
Marketing

What's the best way to advertise a non-profit business?
Marketing

